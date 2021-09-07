Glenn Greenwald mocks The Intercept for 'accidentally' unearthing details on US coronavirus research in China

Journalist Glenn Greenwald took aim at The Intercept on Tuesday, mocking the news site he co-founded for "accidentally" undermining their own liberal political causes by reporting on a potentially closer link between U.S. coronavirus research in China and the origins of the pandemic.

The Intercept, Greenwald pointed out, previously downplayed Sen. Rand Paul's, R-Ky., claims that gain-of-function research financed by Dr. Anthony Fauci's employer, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), might have led to the development of the coronavirus that began to spread in late 2019.

In a piece published Monday, The Intercept admitted that, despite the July piece criticizing Paul, new details had emerged about the U.S.-funded research in China through health organization EcoHealth Alliance as a result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request against the NIH that raised "additional questions about the theory that the pandemic may have begun in a lab accident."

RAND PAUL SAYS NEW WUHAN DOCUMENTS SHOW FAUCI LIED

"This is amazing. In July, [The Intercept] had one of its most dishonest partisan hacks, [Robert Mackey], basically call [Rand Paul] a liar and deranged conspiracy theorist over and over for suggesting Fauci funded research that could've caused the pandemic," Greenwald wrote on Twitter.

"But yesterday, the very same [The Intercept] admits it sought documents about Fauci-funded research by EcoHealth (Peter Daszak's group) that ‘raise additional questions about the theory that the pandemic may have begun in a lab accident,’" he added.

In the piece, The Intercept outlined the released documents showing grants that included efforts by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to screen bat samples for novel coronaviruses, as well as people who worked with live animals. The documents also included details about experimentation done with humanized mice at a Wuhan University Center lab.

"The documents raise additional questions about the theory that the pandemic may have begun in a lab accident, an idea that Daszak has aggressively dismissed," The Intercept wrote, before detailing more specifics about the funding and grants.

GOP REPS SEEK ANSWERS FROM FAUCI ON WHETHER HE MISLED AMERICANS ON GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH IN CHINA

Greenwald suggested that The Intercept initially wanted the documents from the NIH to debunk Paul's claims and vindicate Fauci over U.S. funding going towards the virus, but noted the opposite happened.

"The documents the Intercept sought -- which I'll bet any amount of money they thought would debunk Paul & vindicate Fauci -- instead did the opposite (oops). The docs more than ever link Daszak's research to possible COVID origins," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even when they accidentally do reporting that undermines liberal political causes, Intercept editors have to make sure they stay loyal. The [sic] admit that Daszak's highly risking research was funded by NIAID, but never once mention the name 'Fauci,' the Director of that agency," Greenwald added, noting that any mention of Fauci was missing from The Intercept's piece.