McEnany slams liberal media outlets over Giuliani retractions: Anonymous sourcing 'epidemic'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that there is an anonymous sourcing "epidemic" in American journalism, referencing the recent retractions from major media outlets on a story about Rudy Giuliani.

NYT, WASHINGTON POST, NBC NEWS RETRACT REPORTING THAT GIULIANI GOT FBI RUSSIA WARNING

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Look, there’s an epidemic in American journalism and it is anonymous sourcing, oftentimes the single anonymous source that ends up being wrong. And you see the corrections and you’re right, the corrections barely get any coverage. There’s reputational damage for Rudy Giuliani and others with that nuance there.

But, what’s so important to me is the American people are seeing this and Joe Concha, who you had on last hour, mentioned this Axios poll that came out that said 92% of Republicans believe that the media intentionally reports false stories and 79% of independents. That is an extraordinary number.

Edelman's research is the trust barometer and this year they found that journalism is at its lowest point of trust. So there are real consequences when you have explosives stories like this, causing damage to someone’s reputation. The American public recognizes it and it leads to mistrust which is really unfortunate for an important profession.

