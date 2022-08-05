Gingrich rips Biden's China policy on 'America's Newsroom': 'The administration is trapped'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said on "America’s Newsroom" Friday that the Biden administration has softened America's policies on China compared to when he was speaker during the Clinton administration and compared to the Trump administration. He argued Biden "has a huge problem" as Xi Jinping takes a more aggressive posture toward Taiwan.

NEWT GINGRICH: I think the Biden administration is trapped between, on the one hand, sort of Hunter Biden relations financially and openness to China. They've actually softened our policies with China from where Trump was. On the other hand, the dictatorship of Xi Jinping is very aggressive and every time we give them an inch, they try to take a mile. So I think Biden has a huge problem. The first thing he ought to do is dramatic: His call for an emergency increase in appropriations for the U.S. Navy for the first time since 1939. We are not going to be capable of dominating the seas because we are not investing in new ships. The Chinese are, and they are actually now a formidable competitor. So the first thing we've got to do is rebuild our own capacity. And I think the biggest difference when I went in 1997, Bill Clinton and I had worked closely together on a China policy that was very tough. You didn't have an aircraft carrier to the east of Taiwan. He sent two aircraft carriers through the Straits of Taiwan. And let me tell you, if a U.S. carrier battle group right now ignored the Chinese missiles, ignored the Chinese maneuvers, and just sailed right through the Straits of Taiwan, it would be a very sobering moment for the Chinese dictatorship.

