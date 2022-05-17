Gingrich: I suspect Republicans will 'keep the seat' in Pennsylvania

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" to discuss the main takeaways from the Pennsylvania primary results and how the outlook is looking for each candidate in the race.

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, first of all, I think there's not much room in most of the Republican Party for an anti-Trump candidate. So I think just to survive, people are going to run somewhere in the shadow of Trump, mostly hoping for his endorsement, which, of course, Dr. Oz got. But I think there's also a big story on the other side. The Democrats in nominating Fetterman are nominating somebody who is a self-described very Senator Sanders socialist, a man who, as chairman of the parole commission, released as many criminals as he could and felt badly that he couldn't get more criminals out of prison. And a man who has promised to raise taxes on virtually every Pennsylvania family. So the choices fall whoever wins in the primary is going to be extraordinarily stark. And I suspect the Republicans are going to keep the seat, I think, for tonight. I don't know enough to tell, to say for sure if, in fact, what we're seeing so far is mostly western Pennsylvania, then that would be McCormick's strength.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: