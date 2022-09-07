Georgia woman attempting to feed homeless man gets police called on her: 'I had to do what was right'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jo Ortega knew she "had to do what was right" when an Atlanta Popeyes employee refused to sell her food and called the police while she was trying to feed a homeless man. Fearing arrest, Ortega stood her ground until she was ultimately able to order food for the man.

Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, was in the drive-thru picking up a DoorDash order when she saw the man named Jazz. She told "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday that she felt a "pull" to help him.

She said Jazz was very humble and grateful when she called him over and offered to buy a meal for him, but he told her to stay quiet while she was in front of the intercom.

"After that, everything just went left," Ortega told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

"The manager got irate. The employees got really upset with me, and I was so confused."

Ortega said she was in disbelief and pulled to the next window to clarify that she wanted to also buy food for Jazz. She was again told no.

Ortega then began recording the interaction on her phone, asking to buy a meal for herself when a manager got involved and called the police. Ortega said she was surprised when her description was given to law enforcement.

"I had to mentally prepare myself like, well, maybe I'm going to jail tonight," she said. "But I knew I had to stand up for him because no one else was."

"I'll wait for the law enforcement to come, and if I get arrested, that's fine," she thought to herself.

Atlanta police confirmed to Fox News Digital that they were called to the scene but no arrests were made.

After speaking with the store’s general manager, Ortega and Jazz were allowed to order whatever they wanted that night for free.

Popeyes said in a statement that all employees at that location were provided with a retraining as a result.

Ortega said she watched as Jazz took his food and shared it with another homeless person nearby.

"I started a GoFundMe for him," she said. "It was just an amazing story. I’m so grateful."

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.