Georgia principal, gym teacher fired after allegedly having sex at elementary school, wife filmed encounters

A Georgia elementary school principal and gym were fired after an investigation found allegations that the pair had sex on school grounds as true.

Banks County Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins employed the use of a third-party investigation after becoming aware of sexual misconduct between Banks County Elementary School Principal Dr. Dana Simmons and physical eduction teacher Dylan Charles.

"Dr. Simmons expressed to Dr. Hopkins that she was concerned Dylan Charles had bugged her office or had a source at the [Board of Education] BOE office providing him information regarding BOE activities," the investigation report stated.

The investigators conducted interviews with several witnesses, including the assistant principal and Charles’ wife.

Charles’ wife, who allegedly worked at the school as third grade teacher before resigning, claimed Simmons manipulated her into allowing Simmons to have sex with her husband in exchange for more career opportunities.

She also stated that she would watch and record sexual encounters between Simmons and Charles.

One of the witnesses, a former paraprofessional for Banks County Elementary School, said she was propositioned by Dr. Simmons to join a group of swingers. The clerk ignored the request and avoided Simmons after the request. She eventually quit working for the school because she believed the principal was "unprofessional."

The paraprofessional who served as an attendance clerk in the front office confirmed to investigators that she had seen a text message from Charles’ wife asking Simmons if she wanted to have sex with her husband.

Charles had eventually admitted to top district officials that he had been having an "extramarital affair with Dr.Simmons for several years." He added that he had an affair with Simmons on and off campus.

After admitting to officials that he had an affair with Simmons, he provided cell phone pictures showing the two of them kissing. Some of the other evidence showed that they had sexual activity on campus, including in a bathroom near the principal’s office.

Simmons initially denied that the affair happened, calling their entanglement an "inappropriate friendship." She also initially denied any sexual activities that occurred at the school. However, she did admit that they had sexual relations shortly after an interview with investigators.

During her interview with investigators, Simmons shared a shirtless photo of Charles wearing a cape. She also claimed Charles’ wife set up their sexual encounters and would watch as the pair had sex.

The report stated, "There is conclusive evidence of a sexual relationship between Dr. Simmons and Mr.Charles. Pictures, Video, Admissions by both parties, Verification by Kelsey Charles. There is evidence sexual activity occurred at Banks County Elementary School. Admission by Dylan Charles, One picture taken in the bathroom adjacent to the principal’s office inside the school."

Fox News Digital reached out to the school district, and sent a statement on how they sent the report to law enforcement, but they found no evidence of criminal activity.

"Any issues concerning unethical conduct are thoroughly investigated, addressed accordingly, and reported to the Professional Standards Commission as necessary. Upon receiving allegations involving the matter at hand, the District immediately hired independent investigators to conduct an investigation and provide a report of findings," the statement reads. "The investigative report in question was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity and none was found. The educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised."