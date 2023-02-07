Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Washington elementary excludes White students from ‘safe space’ club, mentor program, email shows

Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade 'Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Mentor Group'

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union Video

Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure President Biden speaks to the "importance of education" in Florida and Texas during the State of the Union.

A Washington elementary school is hosting a safe space that excludes White students, according to an email from the school's principal. 

Centennial Elementary in Olympia, Washington, established a 5th-grade "Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Mentor Group" that the principal says excludes White students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The school district confirmed its authenticity.

The club meets weekly during lunch period, and Centennial Elementary is reportedly in the early stages of developing a 4th-grade "BIPOC-only" student group and adding a student ally club. 

MARYLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT GIVES KIDS WORKSHEET ABOUT THEIR LEVEL OF PRIVILEGE OR OPPRESSION

A screenshot of an email from Centennial Elementary School that outlines the BIPOC groups. 

A screenshot of an email from Centennial Elementary School that outlines the BIPOC groups.  (Jason Rantz Show KTTH)

According to a spokesperson from the Olympia School District, the BIPOC Mentor Group is an "outgrowth" of a district wide effort to provide leadership and mentoring opportunities for students with an "emphasis on historically underrepresented populations including students of color and those impacted by poverty."

GAVIN NEWSOM’S WIFE MADE OVER $1.4 MILLION AFTER CHARGING SCHOOLS TO SCREEN HER DOCUMENTARIES: REPORT

A Washington elementary school is hosting a safe space mentor program that excludes White students.

A Washington elementary school is hosting a safe space mentor program that excludes White students. (iStock)

OSD sent Fox News Digital a statement saying that the group allows for "more honest and open conversations" surrounding identity but added that they will remove any exclusions to participation. 

"It serves students by providing opportunities for peer interaction and a space for social, emotional and academic support. This space allows for more honest and open conversations about differences and identity and how it impacts one’s experiences in school. It is designed to be a student-led group facilitated by an adviser to plan for leadership opportunities," Susan Gifford, the OSD Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, said.

"Groups like this are important for elevating voices and are instrumental in helping our district design a responsive educational experience that meets the needs of all students," she added. "At the same time, we recognize that they cannot be exclusionary. Moving forward, we will ensure that school leadership and staff are specific about the purpose of these groups, while simultaneously removing any exclusions to participation."

Parents are divided over the Florida Department of Education's guidelines for school curricula.

Parents are divided over the Florida Department of Education's guidelines for school curricula. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Affinity groups are a common practice among K-12 and collegiate institutions across the country in a push for diversity, equity, and inclusion. 

The most recent example is Fox News Digital reporting last month on a Rhode Island school district planning an "Educators of Color" event, which prompted accusations of violating state and federal anti-discrimination laws. 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn