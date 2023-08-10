Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposes January 2024 trial in Trump election case

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges

By Jake Gibson , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Jonathan Turley: Trump is going to have to be able to talk about his case Video

Fox News media contributor Jonathan Turley discusses how the DOJ is approaching the case against former President Donald Trump and the debate over his First Amendment rights on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed to begin former President Donald Trump's trial in January 2024 for the charges he's facing in relation to the events of January 6, 2021.

"The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks," the filing on Thursday states.

Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023.  (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jake Gibson is the Fox News Department of Justice and Federal Law Enforcement Producer 

