Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue would move to ban all abortions in state as governor

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, he would call on the state legislature to ban all abortions as governor Friday on "Hannity."

PERDUE: This is about the future of our country right here. This is a people's race against politicians. I'm running against a governor who's been in office for 20 years - nine years as a secretary of state, four as a governor. He's not enforced voting laws in any of that time. And right now he's letting us down with crime, education and the economy. Tennessee and Texas are growing 35% faster than we are. This is a governor who is protecting his job at all costs.

Chief Justice Roberts said [Roe v. Wade] will come down. And when that ruling comes down, what I've said is immediately I would call for a special session of our state legislature to ban all abortions. I've called on the governor to do that. I think we need to be united here. And so far, our governor has basically said, "I want to keep my powder dry," like he said on so many things. So I think this is a major difference that people want to know about. I think voters should know where our governor stands on this before Election Day.

