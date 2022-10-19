Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'

Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues.

Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate reporter Chuck Williams was acting as a "cheerleader" for Abrams by asking such a leading question.

A clip shared to Twitter Tuesday evening revealed Williams’ controversial question. He said, "Ms. Abrams, public opinion polls in our state show support for the right to abortion, Medicaid expansion and banning assault weapons. You are the side of public opinion in each of these issues, yet you are behind in almost every poll. Why?"

Conservatives claimed that Williams’ question encapsulated mainstream reporters’ liberal bias.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway blasted Williams, tweeting, "Hard to believe this is real, but apparently it's real. Propaganda fan service of Abrams provided by @chuckwilliams."

Republican Oklahoma state senator Nathan Dahm remarked, "Fake new ‘journalists’ continue to exhibit why they are the enemy of the people with loaded debate questions like this."

National Review staff writer Nate Hochman, who shared the clip to Twitter, commented, "helluva opening question in the Georgia governor’s debate lol."

Satirizing William’s question, he added, "’You’re on the side of democracy. You are the font of the will of the people — the very personification of the good, the true, and the beautiful. Ice cream. Cute little golden retriever puppies. Smiling babies. WHY AREN’T YOU WINNING!?’"

The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi did not hold back with his criticism of the moderator. He tweeted, "I don’t know how people like this live with themselves. Embarrassing and unprofessional behavior. The best way around this would be allowing the candidates to ask each other questions."

Journalist Jim Stinson tweeted, "You gotta ask Qs without being seen as an advocate or cheerleader. #gagov #gasen."

Seattle, Washington radio host Jason Rantz blasted Williams in response to the moderator’s tweet recapping the gubernatorial debate. Rantz asked, "Was this considered your in-kind donation to the Stacey Abrams campaign?"

He added, "Your opening question was remarkably embarrassing."

In response to the clip, NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham asked a facetious question, mocking those who think conservatives overly complain about liberal bias. He tweeted, "’ Why do Republicans think debates are stacked?’"

And Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., rapid response director Christina Pushaw asked, "So the moderator AND Abrams are both debating against Kemp?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Mr. Williams for comment though he has yet to respond.