Mollie Hemingway: Conservative populism deals with America's 'major problems'

Hemingway criticizes CNN anchor Jake Tapper for his comments during an interview with France's Emmanuel Macron

Mollie Hemingway: Conservative populism is making GOP powerful

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacts to an interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and French President Emmanuel Macron on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway analyzed the growing political movement known as conservative populism Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: What Tapper is doing is recognizing that conservative populism, which is helping out the Republican Party quite a bit, making it a very powerful political movement, is multiracial, working-class. It has ideas that are very popular and able to deal with some of the major problems that are going on in the country right now. 

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: DEMOCRATS BUILD MOMENTUM, BUT GOP STILL HAS THE ADVANTAGE

And Jake Tapper doesn't like that because he is a liberal Democrat and so he tries to tar it as being threatening and racist. But all this is is an attempt by people in power, in our regime, to keep that conservative populism, which is probably going to do pretty well here in a couple of months, from being powerful — and it shows.

