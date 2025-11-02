George Clooney doesn't regret urging Biden to drop out in New York Times op-ed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor George Clooney told "CBS Sunday Morning" that he doesn't regret writing the New York Times opinion piece calling on former President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election.

CBS News correspondent Seth Doane asked the Academy Award-winning actor whether he would have written the essay again, knowing President Donald Trump was re-elected. Clooney said he would, but added that he felt it was a mistake to run with Vice President Kamala Harris without going through a primary.

"We had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary," Clooney said. "Let’s battle-test this quickly and get it up and going. I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record. It’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’ It’s hard to do, and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly."

He continued, "But, we are where we are. We were gonna lose more House seats, they say. So, I don’t know. To not do it would be to say, ‘I’m not gonna tell the truth.'"

Clooney, a longtime Democratic fundraiser, called on Biden to drop out of the race in a July 2024 essay after Biden's performance during his only presidential debate against Trump.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

Biden dropped out of the race a couple of weeks after the essay was published.

During the interview, Clooney also responded to Hunter Biden's profanity-laced tirade against him in which he accused the actor of lying about his father's mental state and sabotaging his campaign on behalf of the Obama team.

"I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said because many of the things he said were just outright lies: Obama didn’t put me up to it, it wasn’t my fundraiser, it was my fundraiser — all the things," Clooney said.

He continued, "But the reality is, I don’t think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him. I don’t think it’s helpful for the Democratic Party, and so I’m just gonna wish him well on his ongoing recovery and I hope he does well and just leave it at that. I have many personal opinions about it, but I don’t find it to be helpful to have a public spat with him."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Biden for comment.