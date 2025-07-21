Hunter Biden unloads on actor George Clooney, claims he sabotaged father with 'blessing' of Obama people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden exploded on George Clooney in a profanity-laced tirade during a podcast interview published Monday, accusing the actor of sabotaging his father’s re-election with "the blessing of the Obama team."

"F—k him! F—k him and f—k everybody around him. I don’t have to be f—king nice. Number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. George Clooney is not a f—king actor. He is a f—king, I don’t know what he is, he’s a brand," Hunter told Andrew Callaghan on his Channel 5 YouTube show.

The two were discussing Clooney’s infamous New York Times guest essay that became a key moment in the pressure campaign for Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The "Ocean's 11" actor published the essay, which called for Biden to be replaced as the Democratic nominee, less than two weeks after the former president had a disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f--king deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

Biden ultimately withdrew from the race on July 21, 2024, exactly one year ago Monday, and was replaced on the Democratic ticket by Kamala Harris.

Hunter unloaded on the actor, asking "why do I have to f—king listen to you?" and accusing him of having lied about his father experiencing memory lapses at a June 2024 fundraiser. The book "Original Sin" featured an anecdote in which President Biden had to be reminded of Clooney's name at a fundraiser.

Hunter said Clooney made up the story to justify his self-insertion into the presidential campaign.

"What do you have to do with f—king anything?… What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f—king life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the f—king New York Times to undermine the president?" Hunter fumed.

The painter, whose was pardoned by his father over his gun and tax offenses in a reversal of an earlier pledge not to, noted Clooney was friends with former President Barack Obama and only published his essay with the "blessing of the Obama team."

"You know what George Clooney did? Because he sat down with, I guess, because he was given a blessing by the Obama team, the Obama people and whoever else,'" Hunter said.

Hunter also claimed his father’s presidency was the most successful of his lifetime, moreso than Obama's two terms.