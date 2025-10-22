Karine Jean-Pierre laments George Clooney's 'gut punch' to Joe Biden with NY Times essay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called out actor George Clooney in her new book over what she described as a "gut punch" to former President Joe Biden, referring to Clooney's brutal New York Times essay calling on Biden to leave the 2024 presidential race.

"When I woke up, the piece was there, splayed across the pages of The New York Times. The headline? 'George Clooney: I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.' I read it in disbelief," Jean-Pierre wrote in her new book, "Independent."

Clooney wrote a guest essay for the Times in July 2024 that called on Biden to exit the race. It became one of several major moments in the pressure campaign urging him to step aside from what many Democrats viewed as an unwinnable contest with Biden atop the ticket.

"It was a gut punch. Clooney was an A-list Hollywood celebrity and a self-professed proud Democrat. His opinion was a huge deal and would draw tremendous attention from the media and the public alike," Jean-Pierre wrote.

Clooney helped Biden raise millions at a Los Angeles fundraiser just weeks before publishing the essay.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f---ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote .

The actor later defended his decision to write the essay for the Times, calling it his "civic duty."

"I’m a Democrat in Kentucky so I get it. When I saw people on my side of the street not telling the truth, I thought that was time," he told CNN's Jake Tapper in April.

Jean-Pierre defended the former president against Clooney's accusations. The ex-press secretary has repeatedly insisted she never saw anything that concerned her about Biden's mental acuity, in contrast to numerous behind-the-scenes accounts of Biden's decline in office.

"Though his concerns weren’t completely unjustified, his assessment didn’t offer the full context," Jean-Pierre wrote, noting Clooney hosted a fundraiser with Biden and adding that she was with Biden on the trip.

"We’d just come back from Italy. We flew to Washington, D.C., where some staffers got off and others got on, before taking off for the West Coast. We went through nine time zones. I was tired, and I’m decades younger than Biden, so it was understandable that he might not have been sprinting across a ballroom or at his most electric when addressing the star-studded crowd," she wrote.

"Clooney’s essay may not have been a calculated jab at the party’s campaign to push out the president, but the letter lent a renewed velocity to the effort. After its publication, more and more party leaders said Biden had to go," the former press secretary wrote.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly called out the Democratic Party in her new book, accusing them of betraying Biden by forcing him out.