Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Gen Z voter flips from Sanders to Trump: Hard to vote for the party putting 'tampons in boys' bathrooms'

University of Illinois student Eann Tang said Democratic policies are just a 'blanket promise for votes'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Gen Z college student shifts from Bernie Sanders to Trump: Dems just make a 'blanket promise for votes' Video

Gen Z college student shifts from Bernie Sanders to Trump: Dems just make a 'blanket promise for votes'

University of Illinois student and Campus Reform correspondent Eann Tang shares why young men in America are shifting to the Trump campaign.

Like many young voters, 20-year-old college student Eann Tang was once on the Bernie Sanders bandwagon. A few things have changed his mind since then, however, and he now plans to vote for Donald Trump this November.

"It's just really hard to really vote for a party that puts tampons in boys' bathrooms," Tang told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday. 

"They're putting men in women's sports, and they're going after parents for not letting their children transition, and that is why young men like me are trending conservative."

EX-DEM GEN Z VOTERS ABANDON BIDEN, SAY THEY WERE MISLED FOR YEARS BY ‘LEFT-WING PROPAGANDA’

Eann Tang

Eann Tang is supporting Donald Trump this November. (Fox & Friends)

Tang, a student at the University of Illinois and a Campus Reform correspondent, sat down with Fox News' Lawrence Jones for a live segment ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where he discussed his dramatic political shift, as well as the issues most important to his generation.

He said he's "appalled" by the current state of the nation, and "extremism" is to blame.

"Just four years ago, I was a Bernie Sanders supporter. I was a socialist," he said.

GEN Z INFLUENCERS RAVE ABOUT TRUMP VP PICK JD VANCE: ‘HE HAS WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN OVER MY GENERATION’

Trump at campaign rally in Montana

Former President Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, Aug. 9.  (AP/Rick Bowmer)

He continued, "[Once] I started really studying the policies that they are talking about, I came to realize that it's just a blanket promise for votes… These socialist policies have just ruined countries. They ruined families, and they just put everything in shambles, and I really just don't hope that they ever get practice in the United States of America."

Tang told Jones that seeing America in decline, both culturally and economically, is "heartbreaking" for him.

"It's not just the economy. We [Gen Z voters] are concerned about the whole culture that has been shifting, that has been radicalized."

Trump campaign reels in support from Gen Z influencers Video

As the 2024 race heats up, the Trump and Harris campaigns are making their pitches to America's youngest voting bloc on social media platforms in hopes of reeling in support from the group whose vote matters now more than ever.

According to research organization CIRCLE, 41 million Zoomers (or members of Gen Z) will be eligible to vote in this year's race, meaning eight million will have "aged into the electorate" by the time Trump and Harris go head-to-head this November. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.