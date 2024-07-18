Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

WATCH: Gen Z voters reveal issues that will sway their vote in 2024

Inflation, climate change and foreign policy rank as top issues for young voters Fox News Digital spoke with in Milwaukee

Hannah Ray Lambert By Hannah Ray Lambert , Kira Mautone Fox News
Published
Gen Z voters reveal issues that will sway their vote in 2024

Gen Z voters reveal issues that will sway their vote in 2024

Young voters in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention shared their top priorities with Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 election.

MILWAUKEE – Political organizations, campaigns and pundits have long agonized over how to capitalize on young voters. But polls — and the prospective voters themselves — suggest young Americans largely care about the same issues as older generations.

"Definitely economics," 27-year-old Seth Cohen said when asked about his top voting priorities. "Battling inflation, lowering taxes, making pro-business environments, I think, is the most important for me because that ensures prosperity for my daughter going down the road."

young voters at youth votefest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

From left, Giancarlo Da Motta, Yasmine Ali and Seth Cohen talk about their voting priorities July 17, 2024, at the Youth VoteFest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Kira Mautone/Fox News Digital)

EX-LIBERAL ACTIVIST WHO WENT VIRAL FOR PRO-TRUMP POST SAYS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SOLIDIFIED SUPPORT

Cohen spoke to Fox News Digital Wednesday while attending the nonpartisan Youth VoteFest in Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention took center stage this week. The new father and Marine Corps veteran is also running as a Republican for a seat in the U.S. House representing Illinois' 9th Congressional District.

The event also included high school and college students who were more politically agnostic.

Young voters have historically been a reliable Democratic voting bloc, but numerous polls show support for Biden slipping among Gen Z.

Biden led former President Trump 45%-37% among people ages 18 to 29 in a poll released in April by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics. The lead widened to 56%-37% among those most likely to vote in the November election. But even that 19-point margin was smaller than Biden's 30-point lead over Trump four years ago.

Gen Z voters reveal issues that will sway their vote in 2024 Video

'BATTLE-HARDENED': VOTERS DELIVER FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF TRUMP'S RUNNING MATE JD VANCE

"Joe Biden's future is not the right future for the youth of this country," Cohen said. "They want low interest rates. They want the price of goods to be lower. They want less government control."

Inflation, healthcare, jobs and the economy were top of mind for voters aged 18-30 surveyed in April by the Democratic-aligned research group Blueprint. Those issues have also been top priorities for voters of all ages ahead of the 2024 election.

The Blueprint survey found young voters believe Biden can handle almost every issue better than Trump, except for two key priorities: reducing prices and securing the border.

Yasmine Ali, 20, said rising prices impact her day-to-day life more than any other issue.

"As a student, already you're in a bit of a tough situation when you're trying to make sure you can afford college and then, at the same time, everything from like living expenses to food is increasing in price," she said.

Inflation wallet gif

Inflation, healthcare, jobs and the economy were top priorities among nearly 1,000 young voters surveyed in April by the Democratic-aligned public opinion research group Blueprint. (iStock)

FORMER CLINTON AIDE PAUL BEGALA WARNS 'WALLS ARE CLOSING IN' ON BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Ali, who is focusing on global studies and Arabic at the University of Chicago, also listed foreign policy as a top concern, especially when it comes to the war in Gaza.

"I'm really looking for a cohesive plan and strategy that actually shows that they're listening to the communities who are hurt from this conflict," she said.

Giancarlo Da Motta, 18, said he is also worried about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but that America needs to "put our domestic problems first before we start tackling all of these other issues around the world."

The incoming freshman at Miami Dade College said the climate was his top concern heading into the 2024 election. He's looking for someone who can tackle environmental issues from an economic and "solution-based" angle.

"I think that there's a middle ground that a lot of people don't find because … [with] political agendas, you start getting that tunnel vision, and you lose track of what's a viable solution," Da Motta said.

Biden and Trump at the debate

President of the United States Biden and Former President Trump participate in the first Presidential Debate at CNN Studios June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Gen Z voters, perhaps more than any other demographic, say they are searching for an inspiring and trustworthy candidate.

"One of the biggest things I'm looking for, even just beyond the topical issues, is somebody who I can put my faith in and believe in," Ali said.

While Biden outperforms Trump in a head-to-head matchup by 4 points among voters under 45, according to a May NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll, the same survey found that young voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Biden.

Only 24% of voters 18-29 had a favorable view of the current president, the lowest of any age group. By contrast, Trump scored 49% approval among young voters, the highest of any age group.

Youth VoteFest was hosted by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, which is planning a similar event next month at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.