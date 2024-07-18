WATCH: Gen Z voters reveal issues that will sway their vote in 2024

Political organizations, campaigns and pundits have long agonized over how to capitalize on young voters. But polls — and the prospective voters themselves — suggest young Americans largely care about the same issues as older generations.

"Definitely economics," 27-year-old Seth Cohen said when asked about his top voting priorities. "Battling inflation, lowering taxes, making pro-business environments, I think, is the most important for me because that ensures prosperity for my daughter going down the road."

Cohen spoke to Fox News Digital Wednesday while attending the nonpartisan Youth VoteFest in Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention took center stage this week. The new father and Marine Corps veteran is also running as a Republican for a seat in the U.S. House representing Illinois' 9th Congressional District.

The event also included high school and college students who were more politically agnostic.

Young voters have historically been a reliable Democratic voting bloc, but numerous polls show support for Biden slipping among Gen Z.

Biden led former President Trump 45%-37% among people ages 18 to 29 in a poll released in April by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics. The lead widened to 56%-37% among those most likely to vote in the November election. But even that 19-point margin was smaller than Biden's 30-point lead over Trump four years ago.

"Joe Biden's future is not the right future for the youth of this country," Cohen said. "They want low interest rates. They want the price of goods to be lower. They want less government control."

Inflation, healthcare, jobs and the economy were top of mind for voters aged 18-30 surveyed in April by the Democratic-aligned research group Blueprint. Those issues have also been top priorities for voters of all ages ahead of the 2024 election.

The Blueprint survey found young voters believe Biden can handle almost every issue better than Trump, except for two key priorities: reducing prices and securing the border.

Yasmine Ali, 20, said rising prices impact her day-to-day life more than any other issue.

"As a student, already you're in a bit of a tough situation when you're trying to make sure you can afford college and then, at the same time, everything from like living expenses to food is increasing in price," she said.

Ali, who is focusing on global studies and Arabic at the University of Chicago, also listed foreign policy as a top concern, especially when it comes to the war in Gaza.

"I'm really looking for a cohesive plan and strategy that actually shows that they're listening to the communities who are hurt from this conflict," she said.

Giancarlo Da Motta, 18, said he is also worried about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but that America needs to "put our domestic problems first before we start tackling all of these other issues around the world."

The incoming freshman at Miami Dade College said the climate was his top concern heading into the 2024 election. He's looking for someone who can tackle environmental issues from an economic and "solution-based" angle.

"I think that there's a middle ground that a lot of people don't find because … [with] political agendas, you start getting that tunnel vision, and you lose track of what's a viable solution," Da Motta said.

Gen Z voters, perhaps more than any other demographic, say they are searching for an inspiring and trustworthy candidate.

"One of the biggest things I'm looking for, even just beyond the topical issues, is somebody who I can put my faith in and believe in," Ali said.

While Biden outperforms Trump in a head-to-head matchup by 4 points among voters under 45, according to a May NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll, the same survey found that young voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Biden.

Only 24% of voters 18-29 had a favorable view of the current president, the lowest of any age group. By contrast, Trump scored 49% approval among young voters, the highest of any age group.

Youth VoteFest was hosted by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, which is planning a similar event next month at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.