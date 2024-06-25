Ex-Dem Gen Z voters abandon Biden, say they were misled for years by 'left-wing propaganda'

Gen Z voters are leaving the Democratic Party in droves ahead of the presidential election in November, refusing to vote for President Biden as Trump gains steam with the historically deep-blue voting bloc.

Becky Oliveira and Grace Guentzel, former Democrats, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why they ditched the party and its progressive values despite being raised in left-wing households.

"I grew up in Queens… in New York… which is, admittedly, a very politically diverse borough, more than people might think," Oliveira told Lawrence Jones on Tuesday. "I grew up in this social media culture that was very dominated by left-wing propaganda, for lack of a better word, that was pushed to me through the algorithms and I accepted it wholeheartedly, I loved it. I was very into it until I started to come out of it and realize that a lot of what I believed was very emotional, and not really based in logic or fact."

"So once I started to have that realization, it really all came to a head around 2020 when I started to see how Democratic policies were playing out in my city," she continued. "Cashless bail for one… the riots after the killing of George Floyd… Madison Avenue being completely decimated by… these roving bands of rioters."

According to a Fox News poll, Trump has gained steam with Gen Z voters, surging 10% since 2020, while Biden has lost 7% support. Biden still has an 8% lead over Trump with young voters, according to the same poll.

Oliveira used to be a "leftist and radical feminist" who was distraught when former President Trump won his first term. Now, she cannot imagine voting for anyone else.

"I will be voting for Donald Trump in November because we can't have four more years of what's been going on," Oliveira said. "It's completely destroyed the country, it's destroying our futures."

Guentzel was raised in a progressive household, but has since deviated from her parents' political identification and now considers herself a Republican.

"For me, it really came down to just looking at the nuance and doing my own research," Guentzel said. "I feel like I surrounded myself with a lot of Democrats and was kind of in that culture, so it was normal for me. But I think once I started to do my research and understand the nuance, because I kind of saw things as very one-sided, but once I kind of got out of that like cycle and stopped only surrounding myself with one kind of people, I think I started kind of leaving the hole that I was in and came more towards the right."

Despite the fact she is still undecided on whom to cast her ballot for in November, she made it clear she won't be supporting Biden for a second term.

"For me, I just know that I won't be voting for Joe Biden because I know we can't have another four years of open borders and things of that nature," she said.