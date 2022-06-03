Gen. Keane on 100 days of Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's forces are 'broken'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane analyzed the state of the Russian forces in war on Ukraine and argued the lack of "cohesive organization" and "low morale" are contributing to poor performance. On "America Reports" Friday, Keane claimed poor leadership and training are factors hurting Russia's progress in areas like the Donbas, which is still highly contested.

GEN. JACK KEANE: That's something that has plagued them from the outset. Their ground forces - in other words, their maneuver forces that really have the responsibility of the close battle with their Ukrainian opponents - those ground forces, both infantry and armor, are poorly led, poorly trained and they have low morale. They're not cohesive organizations where there's a sense of trust in each other and also a trust in your leaders. That's not what they have. In many cases, they're broken. So that adds to the poor performance and also to the casualty rates because if you can't perform properly, you're going to take more casualties.

