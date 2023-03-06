Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OUTNUMBERED
Published

Gavin Newsom torched for being 'MIA' during deadly winter storm: 'Actually kind of shocking'

"Outnumbered" panelists criticize California governor for "personal" travel during crisis

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Gavin Newsom ripped for fleeing on 'personal' trip as snowstorm slammed California Video

Gavin Newsom ripped for fleeing on 'personal' trip as snowstorm slammed California

The 'Outnumbered' panel slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom for taking a 'personal' trip as a massive snowstorm hit the state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has faced fierce criticism for taking "personal travel" and leaving the state while residents beg for help after a series of devastating storms. 

At least 13 people have died since a powerful blizzard dropped 17 feet of snow on the mountains of Southern California. Some have resorted to writing "help us" in the snow.

FOX Business’ Sean Duffy, however, said Newsom’s presence may be unnecessary. 

7 IN 10 CALIFORNIA VOTERS DO NOT WANT GAVIN NEWSOM TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT: ‘A RESOUNDING THUMBS DOWN’

A California resident wrote "help us!!" in the snow Friday, March 3, 2023, in Crestline.

A California resident wrote "help us!!" in the snow Friday, March 3, 2023, in Crestline. (ABC7 Los Angeles via APTN)

"Do I really care that Gavin's not there? You have homelessness, drugs, crime, power outages. He's on a climate crusade. Taxes are going up. People are fleeing. Is Gavin Newsom really going to do anything to help the people there? Probably not," Duffy said on "Outnumbered" Monday. 

"You should probably show up, but I don't think he's going to help a darn soul in California."

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway argued that governors have an important role during times of crises. 

People in California wade through waist-deep snowdrifts Video

Hemingway contrasted Newsom’s approach – leaving the state – to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who showed up during Hurricane Ian and the Surfside building collapse. 

"He took an active role making sure that all resources were where they needed to be," she explained. "It's actually kind of shocking that [Newsom] would think that this was a good time to leave."

DESANTIS RIPS NEWSOM IN CALIFORNIA SPEECH, SAYS STATE ‘HEMORRHAGING POPULATION’ TO FLORIDA

Longtime resident Dominga Mijangos receives donated food outside the local grocery store, which was severely damaged when its roof collapsed under the weight of several feet of snow, after a series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California.

Longtime resident Dominga Mijangos receives donated food outside the local grocery store, which was severely damaged when its roof collapsed under the weight of several feet of snow, after a series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno stressed the need for transparency from the liberal governor. She argued he should explain why he left during a crisis while his constituents suffered.

"But just ‘personal time’ at this inopportune time?" she asked. "He's no stranger to taking advantage of these crises where a leader is needed. I don't see one anytime soon in the state of California."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Newsom followed the "Joe Biden model" of handling crises: "show no empathy."

"Ironically, he's on personal time, and the Florida governor is in his home state while he is on personal time," she said. "So the Florida governor is in California during a crisis while the California governor is MIA."

Duffy recalled the mainstream media outcry last year when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a trip to Cancun while residents suffered without power and water in freezing temperatures.

Fresno County DA fires back at Newsom for not accepting responsibility in suspected cop killer's release Video
Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.