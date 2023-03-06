Gavin Newsom torched for being 'MIA' during deadly winter storm: 'Actually kind of shocking'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has faced fierce criticism for taking "personal travel" and leaving the state while residents beg for help after a series of devastating storms.

At least 13 people have died since a powerful blizzard dropped 17 feet of snow on the mountains of Southern California. Some have resorted to writing "help us" in the snow.

FOX Business’ Sean Duffy, however, said Newsom’s presence may be unnecessary.

"Do I really care that Gavin's not there? You have homelessness, drugs, crime, power outages. He's on a climate crusade. Taxes are going up. People are fleeing. Is Gavin Newsom really going to do anything to help the people there? Probably not," Duffy said on "Outnumbered" Monday.

"You should probably show up, but I don't think he's going to help a darn soul in California."

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway argued that governors have an important role during times of crises.

Hemingway contrasted Newsom’s approach – leaving the state – to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who showed up during Hurricane Ian and the Surfside building collapse.

"He took an active role making sure that all resources were where they needed to be," she explained. "It's actually kind of shocking that [Newsom] would think that this was a good time to leave."

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno stressed the need for transparency from the liberal governor. She argued he should explain why he left during a crisis while his constituents suffered.

"But just ‘personal time’ at this inopportune time?" she asked. "He's no stranger to taking advantage of these crises where a leader is needed. I don't see one anytime soon in the state of California."

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Newsom followed the "Joe Biden model" of handling crises: "show no empathy."

"Ironically, he's on personal time, and the Florida governor is in his home state while he is on personal time," she said. "So the Florida governor is in California during a crisis while the California governor is MIA."

Duffy recalled the mainstream media outcry last year when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a trip to Cancun while residents suffered without power and water in freezing temperatures.