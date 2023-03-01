Gavin Newsom loves bashing Texas; here's what Texas Republicans have to say about that

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has attacked Texas while promoting his state in recent months as people flee his state.

Newsom has attacked Texas over its conservative values and laws on guns, abortion and taxes, even going so far as to put up billboards in the state promoting abortion access while running for re-election in California.

"Texas doesn’t own your body. You do," one billboard depicting a woman in handcuffs said.

Another ad that Newsom ran in Texas said, "If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Gov. Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead."

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS SLAM GAVIN NEWSOM FOR TRYING TO ‘INTIMIDATE’ JUDGES INTO ‘COMPLIANCE’

In recent months, Newsom has also taken aim at Texas' gun laws and proposed election-related bills.

Fox News Digital spoke with several Texas Republicans about their thoughts on Newsom's penchant for Texas bashing.

"Newsom’s bashing of Texas isn’t going to bring back the tens of thousands of Californians who have left the lockdown state for the Lone Star State in recent years," Rep. August Pfluger told Fox News Digital.

"Californians are seeking freedom and a better quality of life in Texas, and Gov. Newsom would do well to follow our lead."

Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Republican freshman in a newly-added seat in Texas, said so many people are leaving the "People’s Republic of California" they’re running out of U-Hauls.

"California is losing congressional seats for a reason," Hunt told Fox News Digital. "Texas is gaining congressional seats for a reason, and I’m sitting in one of them.

"People are fleeing California because of the failed policies of politicians like Gavin Newsom. Just ask U-Haul. They’re running out of moving trucks in the People’s Republic of California. Texas is a bastion of freedom and opportunity. Come on down! You’re welcome, America."

Republican Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Fox News Digital it is "laughable that Gov. Newsom would offer commentary on how to run a state."

"His ineptitude and out-of-touch priorities are causing families to not just flee, but run from California to Texas, where we focus on community safety and trust that families know better than the government," Van Duyne said.

"It would be great if Gov. Newsom could wake up from the delusional Hollywood revisionist history that he espouses to his liberal elite supporters and join us in the real world, where family budgets are tighter than ever, businesses are struggling to find workers and our borders are being overrun.

"Until then, my Texas colleagues and I are focused on addressing what actually matters to families around the country instead of coastal elites."

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM OFFICIALLY ENDS COVID STATE OF EMERGENCY NEARLY THREE YEARS LATER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsom’s office didn't return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.