Gavin Newsom mocked for claiming his family was 'hustling' to pay the bills

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was mocked over the weekend for describing how his family was "hustling" to pay the bills and stay ahead.

Newsom detailed his childhood on "All The Smoke" podcast Saturday about being raised by his mother who "came from no money and just hustled" with "two and a half jobs" to make ends meet.

"It was also about paying the bills, man. It was just like hustling, and so I was out there, kind of raising myself, turning on the TV, just getting obsessed. I was sitting there with the Wonder Bread," the California Democrat said before being interrupted by the hosts' laughter.

He pushed back, "Come on, the macaroni and cheese! This is how I grew up, bro. Every day in the backyard just bouncing the basketball, throwing the ball against the wall until the ball is just like frayed...that's it. Whole thing."

Many conservatives found Newsom's comments hard to believe and mocked the idea of Newsom claiming to come from a lower-class background.

"His dad worked for Getty oil," comedian Adam Carolla said.

Georgia State University associate professor Rob Jenkins joked, "Next he’ll be telling us about the guy at the pool who used to rub his leg hairs."

"Between the extremely wealthy and privileged Gavin Newsom doing this act and Zohran Mamdani faking tears over his family being the real victims of 9-11, you can see how bright the future of the Democratic Party is," Outkick writer Ian Miller wrote.

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson wrote, "I’m waiting for Gavin to break into a little Snoop, 'Gin & Juice.' What a fraud!"

"Communists lie like they breathe. That’s why the long history of fake accents and fake backstories is so prevalent on the Left. They have nothing moral against telling the lie. The recipient has nothing moral against being told the lie. Everyone just marches on as if it’s normal," radio host Jesse Kelly commented.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon mocked, "G thang."

"The dude is such a weirdo," American Majority founder and CEO Ned Ryun wrote.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a Newsom spokesperson said that the governor has talked about his background "extensively."

"Anyone with more than an inch of curiosity would know that Governor Newsom was raised by his mother after her divorce from his father when he was a toddler. He has talked about moving between two different worlds, but he was raised by a mother who worked three jobs at one point - secretary, waitress, and paralegal," the spokesperson said,

Newsom's father, William Alfred Newsom III, was a state appeals court judge and attorney for the Getty Oil Company.