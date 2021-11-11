Gary Sinese Foundation provides wounded veterans mortgage-free “forever homes”

Actor and Gary Sinese Foundation founder, Gary Sinise, joined "Fox News Primetime" on Veterans Day to share the impact of providing wounded veterans their "forever homes."

GARY SINESE: Life can be very, very challenging for somebody in a wheelchair, somebody missing a limb, somebody with severe burns or traumatic brain injury, or blindness or whatever their particular challenges are. It can be very, very difficult just trying to function in an apartment or a small house that's not built for somebody with physical challenges like that. So what we try to do is provide everything that you could possibly think of that would help to make the life of the veteran and the family be more independent; to have the service member be more independent.

And we have a wonderful team of builders. We formed a team of builders years ago and we've been able to pay them to come and support this project. So they have done this multiple times and they know all the scenarios. They've been through so many different things with so many veterans that they can really reflect each individual veteran into that home so that it becomes kind of their forever home, a place where they are going to be independent and free and strong in their mortgage-free houses. So we take the stress off.

