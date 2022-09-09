Garrett Tenney reports from Texas border as officials warn migrant crisis only getting worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney joined "America's Newsroom" to share warnings from officials that the crisis at the southern border is not improving

This comes after five migrants were caught on camera being rescued by CBP while attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

"13 people died trying to cross the Rio Grande a week ago. And the video of this rescue gives you an idea of just how dangerous that crossing can be," he reported from Eagle Pass.

A Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team rescued five migrants as they struggled to cross a treacherous stretch of the Rio Grande recently.

Video released by Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens shows the migrants frantically treading water as a Border Patrol agent jumps from the back of a jet ski to help them to safety.

"The currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuing rainfall and more rain is forecasted for the coming week," Owens said last week.

"Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily."

In June, 53 migrants died after they were locked in a sweltering tractor trailer in San Antonio.

Tenney described the overwhelming situation experienced by Border Patrol as a result of the crisis.

"When groups like this come across, it overwhelms Border Patrol, taking agents away from their post to process them, which then allows migrants who don't want to be caught to get into the country elsewhere. That is leading to at least a couple of car chases a day for law enforcement," he said.

Tenney said during a recent chase, a suspected smuggler was pulled over and as officers approached the car, everyone inside bolted from the scene.

He said other chases end up with drivers refusing to pull over and eventually crashing, killing or injuring others in some instances.

"The hardest part about all of this is that essentially everyone involved here on the ground says the expectation, at least right now, is that nothing is getting better. It's only getting worse."

