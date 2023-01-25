Game show mocking Ron Klain's wild retweets wraps up amid reports of pending exit as Biden chief of staff

A game show that paid tribute the prolific Twitter activity from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has come to an end amid reports of his planned exit from the Biden administration

The "Ruthless" podcast officially retired "Klain to Fame," a long-running game show from the conservative "progum" where co-hosts Josh Holmes and Comfortably Smug must guess which of four selected tweets offering either over-the-top hype for President Biden or rage-filled animosity towards Republicans was not actually retweeted by Klain.

As Klain is reportedly set to leave the White House in the coming weeks, co-host Michael Duncan commended the top Biden aide as being "good for content" but nonetheless announced Tuesday's game of "Klain to Fame" would be the "last, last round."

But before the game began, a swan song to its theme song was commemorated, a parody of Irene Cara's 1980 iconic hit "Fame."

"Don't you know who I am? Remember my name- Klain! Brainworm takes forever, you're gonna like my post- most! I feel engagement forever, broken brain takes with no shame- Klain! Hot takes up to eleven, saving Joe Biden from blame- Klain! It's gonna live forever, Ronny remember my name- remember, remember, remember remember," Amanda "Hollywood Henn" Henneberg and her chorus sang.

Duncan read four tweets, only one of which was not shared by Klain.

The first tweet, from Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, read "This deserves more attention. Biden just expanded a program protecting undocumented workers from deportation if they blow the whistle on exploitative employers. This aligns the interests of migrants and American workers, blowing up a big MAGA argument."

The second, from Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, read, "Biden has been thrown into the briar patch. Confronted with a radical GOP House, what’s a Democratic president to [do]? tout his achievements, stress bipartisanship, rail against cruel forced-birth mandates, confirm as many judges as possible, etc."

The third, from David Bier of the Cato Institute, read "Pres. Biden's finally acting to fix the border, and Republicans are upset because they want it broken." That was a quote tweet in response to another post from Sargent slamming Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,

The last tweet, from Klain himself (an attempt by Duncan to throw a curve ball since the Biden aide frequently retweets his own tweets) was a checklist of the "past two weeks" which included "Unemployment lowest in 50 years," "Inflation down six months in a row," "Today's new jobless claims a historic low" and "Record number Americans with health insurance."

Holmes and Smug, this time joined by co-host John Ashbrook, deliberated which tweet they thought was not retweeted by Klain.

Holmes concluded that Klain retweeted the first tweet since the "insanity" of it "fits perfectly" with him, the third tweet since it is him sidestepping a potential Hatch Act violation (which previously got him in trouble last year) because he'd like to target DeSantis as a potential 2024 rival to Biden, as well as the last tweet boasting economic stats during a news cycle dominated by Biden's classified documents scandal, meaning Klain did not retweet Rubin.

While Ashbrook agreed with Holmes, Smug guessed the third tweet. They were all wrong.

Only Sargent's tweet was not retweeted by Klain.

"What a game. His jersey goes up in the rafters," Smug reacted.

"It sure does," Holmes agreed, adding, "One of the best content providers the 'Ruthless Variety Progrum' has ever had."

A spokesman for the "Ruthless" podcast told Fox News Digital, "With a heavy heart, the progrum said farewell to an old friend this week. We’ll never forget him, nor the last time we saw him as he waved goodbye and slipped the surly bonds of Twitter to touch the face of Harambe."

President Biden is expected to name former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients as his new chief of staff once Klain officially steps down.

Zients, a wealthy former health care executive, led the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic from January 2021 to April 2022, and also served in a number of other roles within the executive branch going back to the Obama administration.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.