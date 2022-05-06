Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Gallagher warns US running low on some weapons stockpiles after supplying Ukraine

Congressman tells 'America's Newsroom' weapons systems may be needed to defend Taiwan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Gallagher warns US is running low on weapons stockpile after supplying Ukraine Video

Rep. Gallagher warns US is running low on weapons stockpile after supplying Ukraine

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on Russia-Ukraine war.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., warned on "America’s Newsroom" Friday that the U.S. is running low on weapons stockpiling after supplying Ukraine.

US DENIES PROVIDING UKRAINE WITH TARGETING INFORMATION FOR RUSSIA’S SUNKEN MOSKVA SHIP

MIKE GALLAGHER: I think Secretary Austin made the right call in going to Kyiv talking directly with Zelenskyy and really for the first time talking as if he believes the Ukrainians can win. I think that’s the right signal to send to our allies. It is also right to send a signal that we want Russia to be permanently hobbled by this misadventure of unprovoked aggression. 

What's bad is the president himself seems at times to constantly want to remind everybody what we won’t do and putting arbitrary limits on our assistance, I think, undermines our effort. But, the real ugly is that we are running low in terms of our stockpiles. We just burned through seven years of Javelins and that’s not only important as we continue to try and help the Ukrainians win in Ukraine, that's important as we try to simultaneously defend Taiwan from aggression from the Chinese Communist Party. They are going to need access to some of these same weapons systems, and we simply don’t have the stockpiles at present in order to backfill what we’ve spent in Ukraine.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Fighting rages at besieged Mariupol steel plant Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.