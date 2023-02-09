Gabbard rips 'dangerous character' Hillary, says India visit shows she's 'envious' of Biden

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's trip to India to visit salt pan workers and stump for "alternative clean energy" shows the 2016 presidential nominee is "envious" of President Biden, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, told Fox News.

Gabbard, who since left the Democratic Party, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Clinton appears envious of President Biden, who sits in the role she wanted seven years ago.

She told Jesse Watters she wished Clinton was also sitting for their interview so she could debate her as she has long sought. Clinton notably suggested Gabbard is a "Russian asset," which resulted in the Hawaii Democrat suing the former first lady for defamation.

"Look, Hillary, I think, is envious of Joe Biden. She sees him as commander-in-chief. I'm kind of surprised because he's actually channeling her warmongering ways," Gabbard said, adding there has "never been a war that Hillary has seen that she has not loved."

Gabbard slammed Clinton's "gleeful cackle" to a CBS reporter following the 2011 death of Libyan strongman Muammar Qaddafi, during which she smiled and said, "We came, we saw, he died."

"[H]er desire to be commander-in-chief that she's had for a very long time has nothing to do with ensuring the safety and security of the American people. It has everything to do with the fact that if there's a war to be fought, she wants to be the one with her finger on that proverbial trigger," she said, adding Clinton has never seen combat firsthand.

Watters replied that Clinton, however, "fought a war" against women who had accused former President Bill Clinton of various transgressions — adding Hillary Clinton's trip to Gujarat could help raise her personal profile while doing little to help serious issues in India, such as its tense relations with neighboring Pakistan.

"[T]his is what makes her such a dangerous character," Gabbard said. "She feels that she's not accountable to anyone because she's not suffering those consequences."

"So many in the mainstream media, Big Tech, all of these big corporate giants, people here in Washington — it is a dangerous thing for the American people to have someone like her who feels that they are above the law and can do whatever they want."

While in India, Clinton declared the country "well-positioned to adopt clean energy to achieve economic growth," pointing to solar power facilities at the salt pan farm she visited in Surendranagar, according to The Times of India.

Clinton joined with the Self-Employed Women's Association and announced a $50 million Global Climate Resilience fund, praising Indian women who are self-employed and work in outdoor roles such as street vendors, salt pan farmers and waste management laborers, Watters reported.