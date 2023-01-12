Biden's words on Trump raid come back to haunt him, just like Hillary's comments on Benghazi, critics say

President Biden's condemnation of President Trump's purported mishandling of classified documents in a "60 Minutes" interview last year will live on as his version of Hillary Clinton's "What difference, at this point, does it make" statement regarding the 2012 Benghazi terror attacks, critics said Thursday.

On "The Five" Thursday, host Dana Perino said she hopes the timeline of what lead to the discovery of classified documents at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Biden Center in Washington and Biden's suburban Wilmington garage are summarily revealed.

"I also want to know what did they know and when did they know it at the White House, especially in the press office, because if they weren't told about the November 2 discovery [at the Penn Biden Center], that's something, right?" she added, as critics have noted that date was just prior to the midterm elections.

"And I do think that, you know how Biden said, ‘How irresponsible could you be?’ -- That's like the new ‘What difference does it make?’"

Perino added the "irresponsible" comment can potentially be replayed as a critique throughout the rest of Biden's term as Clinton's remark was replayed throughout her 2016 run for president.

Speaking with "60 Minutes" reporter Scott Pelley last year, Biden slammed Trump over the FBI's raid on his Palm Beach estate, sternly remarking in-part, "How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible."

In 2015, Clinton appeared before a Senate panel investigating the response to the Benghazi terror attack, which claimed the lives of four Americans at the U.S. embassy while she was secretary of state.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had questioned Clinton on the Obama administration's initial claim the attack sprung out of a protest, which later determinations did not bear out.

"With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans," Clinton replied, later adding, "Was it because of a protest or is it because of guys out for a walk one night, and they decide they go kill some Americans? What difference, at this point, does it make?"

Critics latched onto Clinton's flippant remark, which was replayed for years.

On "The Five," Perino and co-host Greg Gutfeld cast doubt on the security of Biden's Delaware and wondered who could have had access to the classified information.

"No one ever breaks into a locked garage. No one ever opens the garage door and leaves it open, Gutfeld remarked.

Perino later added that if the "locked garage" is Biden's defense, then his computer password must be "password."

In 2016, Clinton-Biden adviser John Podesta's email was reportedly phished – and some correspondence was later obtained by WikiLeaks -- with conflicting claims arising that his password had been the term "password" or something similar,