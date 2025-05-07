Alleged Tren de Aragua gang member nabbed by Tennessee Highway Patrol in coordinated ICE effort

During a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) operation in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorities say nearly a hundred people were detained — including a convicted child sex predator and a known Tren de Aragua gang member.

During the operation, ICE detained 94 people for further investigation and transport, according to a news release from THP.

Several encounters involved suspected gang members, including Tren de Aragua affiliates, and led to the recovery of illegal drugs and guns, according to ICE.

In nearly 370 stops for traffic violations, THP noted four people were wanted for felonies, two were arrested for drugs, one was arrested for child endangerment and two people were arrested for driving under the influence.

At ICE's request, Tennessee troopers are continuing to support a coordinated public safety effort focusing on traffic enforcement, according to the release.

THP’s role is to observe driving behavior and conduct lawful stops based on violations of Tennessee traffic laws.

In the cases involving people who were found to be in the country illegally, ICE investigated separately, in accordance with federal laws.

"THP's role is to enforce Tennessee traffic laws fairly and consistently, and our troopers continue to make lawful stops, based solely on traffic infractions, in an effort [to] keep Tennesseans safe," TSP wrote in the release. "We do not enter neighborhoods or stop vehicles based on who someone is – we stop based on what they do behind the wheel."

Less than a dozen troopers were assigned to the highly successful operation, according to the release.