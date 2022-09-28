FOX Weather expands to Verizon Fios, Amazon Freevee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Weather expanded to Verizon Fios effective immediately and was recently added to the free video streaming service Amazon Freevee, the network announced on Wednesday.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of FOX Weather, we are pleased to see a continued demand for our innovative weather service. With the expanded distribution across Verizon Fios and Amazon Freevee, FOX Weather now has a strong foothold across major platforms," FOX Weather president Sharri Berg said.

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service, is now available to all Fios TV subscribers throughout major markets including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Norfolk, Va., Richmond, Va., and parts of the New York metropolitan area. It can be found in SD on channel 113 and HD on channel 613.

On Amazon Freevee, viewers can access the FOX Weather FAST channel through the app, or within the "Live TV" tab through Prime Video.

The announcement that more Americans have access to FOX Weather comes as Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the west coast of Florida. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., told residents earlier Wednesday that the time has passed to evacuate.

"If you are in any of those counties, it's no longer possible to safely evacuate. It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm ," he urged residents of counties in the storm's path by the coast. "This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days... So, this is going to be a rough stretch."

FOX Weather reported on Wednesday afternoon that one million Floridians have lost power.

The service takes a state-of-the-art approach to forecasting, using multiple radar systems to inform its audience of all-things weather. The FOX Weather app features a cutting-edge 3D radar and the unprecedented FOX FutureView, a tool that allows users to plan several months ahead by keeping track of advanced weather forecasts.

FOX Weather also uses new technology to deliver severe weather alerts for tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding, and other weather conditions that will help keep users safe and informed.

Since launching less than a year ago in October 2021, FOX Weather has added several distribution partners including The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo, WOW! and Vidgo. It is also shown on FOX Business Network on weekend mornings, as well as through FOX Television Station in top markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, among others.

FOX Weather is available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android.

