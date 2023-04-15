FOX Sports' Jay Glazer wants to take 'shame away' from mental health: 'Lean into somebody'

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer joined "One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade to share how he's bringing the "all-too-often ignored" issue of mental health to the forefront.

Glazer, author of the book "Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too," discussed how having a team can help people cope with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

"One of the chapters I have in my book about how I get through my gray and my depression and my anxiety is to have a team, is to turn to my teammates — and my ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ team is a team for me. My fight team is a team for me, God's a team for me, my friends are a team for me," Glazer said.

He emphasized that mental health is often "reactive," and individuals only seek help when they feel like "the sky is falling."

Glazer added that he has spoken to professional football teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings about the importance of being proactive and leaning on teammates.

"I just spoke to the Seahawks, the Vikings, specifically about this. And I said, 'Guys, look, you guys don't only catch passes when you have the drops, right? You're not just running 40s when you feel you're getting slow, right? And mental health is so reactive, it's not proactive enough. The only time you guys really go to a therapist now is when the sky is falling,'" Glazer said.

"We have to get a lot more proactive about it now, but the only way to do that, because we don't have enough therapists yet, I think, is to lean in to each other, and what is that? That's your teammates, lean into your teammates."

Glazer added: "I'm trying to take the shame away from it, to show everybody it's OK to talk about these things. You can lean into somebody."

Since Glazer started opening up about mental health, he said that "no one's called me a wuss or anything like that. They've all said, ‘Man, I got something too, or my kid has something, or my friend has something.’"

"People want to talk about it. They just didn't really know how to talk about it," he said. "That's why I'm trying to give people words now — man, a team is the best way to do it."