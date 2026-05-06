FOX One and Delta Sync team up so travelers won't miss a single 2026 FIFA World Cup moment in the air

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FOX One, Fox Corporation's streaming service, is teaming up with Delta Sync ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so users can stream the world's most-watched moments at 35,000 feet.

FOX One's portfolio includes FOX’s branded content, more than 5,000 hours of annual programming, with sports, news, weather and more. In addition to hit series such as "Masterchef," "The Floor," and the full slate of FOX News’ leading coverage, the streaming platform will be home to the 2026 FIFA World Cup this Summer.

From June 11, the World Cup's opening match to the final on July 19, soccer fans can follow every moment of the tournament on FOX One via Delta Sync on domestic flights.

"Live sports is one of the highest engagement categories for our customers in flight," Vice president of in-flight entertainment and connectivity, Julieta McCurry, said in a statement. "It’s communal, and part of how they stay connected to moments that matter. Partnering with FOX One lets us bring more of those moments on board in a meaningful way."

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Starting in May, SkyMiles members, who log into Delta's Wi-Fi on domestic flights, will be able to access a 24-hour FOX One trial on their personal devices.

"We strive to bring the best-in-class FOX programming to viewers when they want it and where they want it including thousands of feet in the air," Fox Corporation SVP of Strategy and Business Development, Direct to Consumer, Tony Billetter, said. "What better way to kick off our partnership with Delta than by bringing this year’s most anticipated sporting event along with FOX’s leading news coverage and premium entertainment to their loyal travelers."

Fans can also watch the matches live on seatback via the live TV FOX channel while using FOX One on their phone or tablet for real-time stats, alternate angles and instant replays.

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The on-demand flexibility of FOX One allows users to start a game from the beginning if people board their flights in the middle of the action.

Beginning on May 19, SkyMiles Members will also have the chance to bid on a true bucket-list experience, available only through SkyMiles Experiences, where miles unlock once-in-a-lifetime moments.

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Members will be able to use their miles to bid on behind-the-scenes access to coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a meet-and-greet with FOX Sports talent, plus a tour of the FOX Sports Studio and FOX Lot in Los Angeles.

Members can also redeem their miles for a six-month FOX One subscription, starting May 19, as low as 15K miles.