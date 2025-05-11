Fox to launch new streaming service 'FOX One' this fall

Fox fans will soon be able to see all of their favorite news, sports and entertainment content come together under one roof on the new streaming service, "FOX One."

FOX One, a wholly-owned streaming platform, will give customers live-streaming and on-demand access to all Fox brands, including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FS2, BTN (Big Ten Network), FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX network, as well as the option to bundle FOX Nation within one platform.

"We know that FOX has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and FOX One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," said FOX One CEO Pete Distad. "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

"We’re also excited about our Direct-to-Consumer plans. Since the formation of FOX, we have created a unique platform of America’s best known media brands across the key verticals of news, sports and entertainment," said FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch . "These are the brands that resonate with our audiences, and that advertisers value so highly. Whether it’s the Super Bowl, the election cycle, or the Upfront, our company is at its best when we work together as ONE. That key attribute is the basis of our upcoming DTC offering, named FOX One, where targeted consumers – the cordless market outside of Pay-TV -- can find all of the FOX brands they love."

He added, "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

FOX One will also feature advanced personalization technology to adapt to viewing preferences while incorporating live and video on-demand content for "cord-cutters and cord-nevers" alike.

The platform is set to launch ahead of the NFL and College Football seasons this fall. Additional updates and information can be found on the website www.FOX.com/FOXOne.

