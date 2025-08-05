Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Fox Corporation's new 'FOX One' streaming service to launch August 21

Users can have on-demand access to all FOX brands for $19.99 per month

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
close
'Who's actually running the country?': Fox Nation special goes inside Biden autopen scandal Video

'Who's actually running the country?': Fox Nation special goes inside Biden autopen scandal

Fox Nation's 'The Autopen President' goes inside the autopen investigation involving former President Joe Biden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX One, Fox Corporation's new streaming service that will integrate all of its popular television brands on a single platform, will officially launch August 21. 

"FOX One is a truly innovative digital offering launching across the U.S. on August 21 for $19.99 per month," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced on Tuesday's earnings call. "While FOX One will be marketed to the cordless market, current Pay TV subscribers will also have access to FOX One on an authenticated basis."

FOX One will provide live-streaming and on-demand access to all Fox brands, including Fox News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FS2, BTN (Big Ten Network), FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX Network. 

FOX TO LAUNCH NEW STREAMING SERVICE ‘FOX ONE’ THIS FALL

FOX One logo

FOX One will officially launch on August 21 for $19.99 per month. (Fox Corporation)

Users have the option of paying $19.99 monthly or $199.99 annually. They will also be able to bundle FOX One and FOX Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at its launch. 

Murdoch teased the "cutting edge" technology that's built into the customizable interface.

"The FOX One user interface is incredibly innovative," Murdoch said. "It can be very highly personalized and relies on some very clever technology to offer something that's truly unique in the marketplace." 

In addition to many other exciting features, FOX One will feature advanced, AI-powered personalization technologies that seamlessly integrate live and video on-demand content in a cohesive experience.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES ALL OF TELEVISION IN JULY, CNN HITS ROCK BOTTOM AMONG KEY DEMO

FOX One promo image

FOX One will provide on-demand access to all Fox News programs, including "Hannity."  (Fox Corporation)

Users will have access to on-demand content from FOX Entertainment, including movies, TV shows, comedies, reality TV, FAST Channels like LiveNOW and TMZ, as well as FOX podcasts. 

FOX One will be available on all major platforms and devices, including on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung, Xbox and web browsers. 

The latest updates and information about the upcoming service are available at FOXOne.com.

FOX NEWS' GREG GUTFELD DOMINATES LATE-NIGHT TELEVISION RATINGS AS CBS ENDS COLBERT'S 'LATE SHOW'

The biggest FOX brands, including Fox News Channel and FOX Business, will be available on FOX One.

The biggest FOX brands, including Fox News Channel and FOX Business, will be available on FOX One. (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.