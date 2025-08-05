Fox Corporation's new 'FOX One' streaming service to launch August 21

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX One, Fox Corporation's new streaming service that will integrate all of its popular television brands on a single platform, will officially launch August 21.

"FOX One is a truly innovative digital offering launching across the U.S. on August 21 for $19.99 per month," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced on Tuesday's earnings call. "While FOX One will be marketed to the cordless market, current Pay TV subscribers will also have access to FOX One on an authenticated basis."

FOX One will provide live-streaming and on-demand access to all Fox brands, including Fox News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FS2, BTN (Big Ten Network), FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX Network.

Users have the option of paying $19.99 monthly or $199.99 annually. They will also be able to bundle FOX One and FOX Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at its launch.

Murdoch teased the "cutting edge" technology that's built into the customizable interface.

"The FOX One user interface is incredibly innovative," Murdoch said. "It can be very highly personalized and relies on some very clever technology to offer something that's truly unique in the marketplace."

In addition to many other exciting features, FOX One will feature advanced, AI-powered personalization technologies that seamlessly integrate live and video on-demand content in a cohesive experience.

Users will have access to on-demand content from FOX Entertainment, including movies, TV shows, comedies, reality TV, FAST Channels like LiveNOW and TMZ, as well as FOX podcasts.

FOX One will be available on all major platforms and devices, including on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung, Xbox and web browsers.

The latest updates and information about the upcoming service are available at FOXOne.com.

