Fox News will host Michael Bloomberg town hall

Fox News Channel announced Friday that it will host a town hall with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, marking his first appearance on the network as a presidential candidate.

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the town hall on Monday, March 2 in Manassas, Va., from 6:30-7:30PM/ET.

“I could not be more proud that FOX News Channel continues to be a critical platform for all key candidates in the 2020 presidential election," Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a statement. "With the largest TV news audience in the country, we are eager to continue offering viewers a robust conversation with the top players in contention for the Democratic nomination."

This event marks the ninth town hall of the current election season hosted by Fox News.

JOE BIDEN JOINS CHRIS WALLACE ON ‘FOX NEWS SUNDAY’ AHEAD OF SUPER TUESDAY

Fox News also announced a Pennsylvania town hall with President Trump on March 5, also co-moderated by Baier and MacCallum.

On Thursday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participated in a South Carolina town hall with Baier and MacCallum. Last month, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participated in an Iowa town hall with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.

In April 2019, current Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., kicked off the series of Democratic town halls, drawing a total viewership of 2.6 million viewers.

TheWrap media reporter Lindsey Ellefson recently published a story headlined, “Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn’t Shun Fox News.”

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

“Is that a coincidence? According to a recent Morning Consult survey, it might not be,” Ellefson wrote, pointing to the study that noted Fox News is “the most-watched cable news channel in 299 of America’s 436 districts” and 24 percent of Democrats in America watch Fox News Channel at least once a week.

In addition to the town halls, former Vice President Joe Biden will join “Fox News Sunday” ahead of Super Tuesday for an interview with anchor Chris Wallace, the 2020 Democratic hopeful’s first interview on Fox News during this election cycle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most-watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total-day viewers, including the key demographic of adults age 25-54.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.