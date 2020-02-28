Fox News will host President Trump town hall

Fox News Channel will host a live town hall with President Trump next week, marking the commander-in-chief’s first such event of the 2020 re-election campaign.

The town hall will be broadcast from Scranton, Pa., Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 pm ET and will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

“We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle,” Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said.

“As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, Fox News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances,” Wallace added.

Fox News hosted a town hall with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., on Thursday and has previously hosted events with fellow 2020 candidates Pete Buttigieg and, in April 2019, current front-runner Bernie Sanders. The Sanders event drew a total viewership of 2.6 million viewers.

FNC will present an encore presentation of the Trump town hall at 11 p.m. ET on March 5. It will be will be Trump’s first discussion with Baier and MacCallum since interviews in June 2018 and April 2017.

President Trump will partake in the town hall as his potential 2020 opponents who embrace Fox News have thrived in early states.

TheWrap media reporter Lindsey Ellefson recently published a story headlined, “Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn’t Shun Fox News.”

“Is that a coincidence? According to a recent Morning Consult survey, it might not be,” Ellefson wrote, pointing to the study that noted Fox News is “the most-watched cable news channel in 299 of America’s 436 districts” and 24 percent of Democrats in America watch FNC at least once a week.

Sanders also won the Nevada caucuses following TheWrap’s report.

Buttigieg was the only candidate to appear on the Fox News during the buildup to the first-in-the-nation caucuses – and he won the state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will join “Fox News Sunday” for an interview with anchor Chris Wallace, the 2020 Democratic hopeful’s first interview on Fox News during this election cycle.

Fox News recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most-watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total-day viewers, including the key demographic of adults age 25-54.