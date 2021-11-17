Laura Ingraham pokes fun at Dr. Anthony Fauci during Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took the stage at Fox Nation's third annual Patriot Awards as the first presenter of the night.

The "Ingraham Angle" host opened her remarks with a joke aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I see you in the fifth row with three masks. Oh Dr. Fauci, thank you for coming." Ingraham joked.

She quickly moved to introducing the award for Most Valuable Patriot, recognizing an athlete that represented patriotic values.

"Think about most valuable players. They're indispensable to the team. They put in outstanding effort. And usually they make the victory possible. Without them, you're not going to have victory," Ingraham said. "But our Most Valuable Patriot absolutely radiates a positive, infectious attitude. And that's what we all want."

Ingraham mentioned how so many athletes today use their platform to bash America, the recipient of the Most Valuable Patriot award does the opposite.

"While so many athletes choose to use their platforms to criticize America, but never China, only America, our MVP uses her to share her love for her America," she said.

Ingraham then presented the award for Most Valuable Patriot to Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

TAMYRA MENSAH-STOCK, FIRST BLACK FEMALE WRESTLING OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST, WINS 'MOST VALUABLE PATRIOT

The Patriot Awards was emceed by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening showcased and awarded America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes.

The event will be rebroadcast on the FOX News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP