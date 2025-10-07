Fox News’ Joey Jones honored with excellence in journalism award at Tennessee Patriot Award Gala

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Johnny "Joey" Jones was honored with the John R. Tex McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism during the 2025 Patriot Award Gala in Chattanooga, Tennessee over the weekend.

In his speech to the crowd at the black-tie event, Jones spoke of his work's importance and the voices it has helped amplify.

"When I do that job of TV presenter, television host, commentator, it isn't to get an award. I really thought my award days were over with the Purple Heart," he said.

"I hope the only reason I'm being recognized tonight is that I've lent that platform that I somehow obtained to something bigger than me, to something worth telling you about, to other people's sacrifices and service. That's all I want to do."

According to Chattanooga's WTVC, the event, hosted by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, "honors individuals who embody patriotism, leadership, service, and sacrifice."

The awards gala was emceed by actor Gary Sinise.

Jones, a retired staff sergeant who served as an EOD technician in the United States Marine Corps, lost both of his legs in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

He has since marked the anniversary of that day – August 6 – as his "Alive Day" and now serves as co-host of "The Big Weekend Show" on Fox News Channel.

Jones remarked on the show about the honor of being in the same room with 32 Medal of Honor recipients.