Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany gives birth to third child, shares biblical message of celebration

The "Outnumbered" family just got a little larger. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany has welcomed her third child, a daughter named Avery Grace.

The news was shared Monday by McEnany’s co-hosts, who celebrated the growing family and miracle of life.

"We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of the ‘Outnumbered’ family," co-host Emily Compagno said. "Kayleigh and her husband Sean just welcomed their third child, daughter Avery Grace to the world."

Avery Grace joins older siblings Blake, 5, and Nash 2. According to Compagno, McEnany told her both children are adjusting well to their baby sister, although one more than the other.

"She [McEnany] said that Blake can't stop thinking about the baby in her own words," Compagno said. "She said Nash finally warmed up to her, which is so funny."

McEnany shared her own birth announcement across her social media, writing she and her husband Sean Gilmartin are "so in love with our new baby girl" and enjoying this new phase in life. She also included a passage from Psalm 139 discussing the creation of life.

"For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well," she included on X.

McEnany first revealed her pregnancy on "Outnumbered" in March and later shared the baby’s gender live on air in May. She joined Fox News in 2021 following the end of her term as White House press secretary under the first Trump administration.

Shortly after, she became a Fox News contributor and then a regular host on "Outnumbered," a daily news and discussion show tackling the latest headlines.

The "Outnumbered" team said they’re already looking forward to her return.

"We can’t wait for you to come back," Compagno said. "But not anytime soon. Enjoy motherhood with a sweet third baby."