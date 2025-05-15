Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Tiffany Trump welcomes her first child, Donald Trump's 11th grandchild

Tiffany Trump gives birth to son Alexander, expanding the Trump family

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Melania Trump presides over annual Easter Egg Roll at White House Video

Melania Trump presides over annual Easter Egg Roll at White House

Fox News Digital was on hand for the White House Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. Here are some of the festivities enjoyed by Americans who gathered as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump mingled with visitors.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump family is continuing to grow.

Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, have announced that their son has been born.

"Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025," Tiffany posted on X and Instagram.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The latest edition to the Trump family marks the president’s 11th grandchild. 

Tiffany, 31, is the only child shared between President Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples.

tiffany trump baby donald trump 11 grandbaby

Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, depart at the end of inaugural ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol. (Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters, @tiffanytrump/Instagram)

Tiffany and Michael were married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2022 after having dated since 2018.

The couple were engaged in Jan. 2021 after Trump left office.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

First-time grandmother Marla shared Tiffany’s post on her Instagram story, also sharing the time Anthony was born. 

marla maples and tiffany trump

Tiffany, 31, is the only child shared between Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples (left). (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

"God is so good … 4:44 AM our little angel arrived," the new grandmother wrote. 

Marla, Tiffany and Michael are all Florida residents living in the Palm Beach area.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos have welcomed their brand new son, Alexander Trump Boulos. 

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos have welcomed their brand new son, Alexander Trump Boulos.  (Getty Images)

Tiffany is Trump's youngest daughter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020 and works as an attorney.