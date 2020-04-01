Fox News, Facebook team up for coronavirus town hall

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News and Facebook will co-host a coronavirus town hall event on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Martha MacCallum is set to moderate the commercial-free, one-hour event from Fox News’ headquarters in New York. The virtual audience will use Portal from Facebook smart video-calling devices to ask questions about the global pandemic while adhering to social-distancing guidelines and “stay-at-home” orders.

White House coronavirus task force members Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams are among the medical and business experts scheduled to participate.

The town hall will be livestreamed on Fox News’ Facebook page, FOX’s CoronavirusNOW.com and CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus in addition to all FOX Television Stations websites, Facebook pages and apps.

Fox News and Facebook also will make a joint donation of $1 million to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The Feeding America network of over 200 food banks has been helping Americans hurt by school closures, job disruptions and health risks during the pandemic.

FOX and iHeart Media raised an additional $8 million and counting for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund and First Responders Children’s Foundation this past Sunday with the “Living Room Concert for America.”

Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a separate $100 million commitment to support local news outlets, committing $25 million for emergency grant funding through the Facebook Journalism Project and $75 million in marketing to support journalists amid coronavirus.

Fox News Channel wrapped up the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday with its largest audience in network history among both total-day and primetime viewers. FNC was the most-watched network among all of basic cable for the 15th straight quarter, averaging 1.9 million total day viewers.

Fox News’ virtual town hall with President Trump, moderated by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer, last month was the most-watched town hall in cable news history, averaging 4.4 million viewers.