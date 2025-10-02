FOX News dominates all news brands with 1.1 billion YouTube views during Q3, topping NBC, ABC, CBS combined

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media closed out the third quarter of 2025 as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube with more than one billion video views.

FOX News led runner-up MSNBC by more than 200 million video views and also topped NBC News, ABC News and CBS News combined.

During the news-heavy third quarter, FOX News grew 45% compared to last year to pile up 1.1 billion video views compared to 848 million for MSNBC, 627 million for CNN, 424 million for NBC News, 359 million for ABC News and 163 million for CBS News, according to Emplifi.

It was the fourth consecutive quarter that FOX News surpassed all news brands on YouTube.

FOX News finished the quarter strong with 408 million video views during September, while MSNBC settled for 254 million and CNN managed 232 million. NBC News had only 135 million video views during the month, ABC News delivered 128 million, and CBS News finished with 70 million video views.

FOX News has found success with YouTube video views as FOX News Media has emphasized the platform in 2025.

The FOX News Clips platform, which launched in May and provides the latest reporting and analysis from FOX News Channel, continues to grow while the flagship FOX News account has over 14.5 million subscribers. FOX Business also nabbed 166 million views on YouTube during the quarter.

FOX News also secured its best quarter in history on social media with over 500 million social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi.

FOX News drove 283 million Facebook interactions, 98 million Instagram interactions, 19.4 million X interactions and 105.4 million TikTok interactions.

FOX News also dominated linear television during the quarter, surging past broadcast competition to lead all of television with weekday primetime viewers for the entire year.

FOX News Channel averaged 3.3 million weekday primetime viewers through September, compared to 3.1 million for CBS, 3.1 million for ABC and 3 million for NBC. Its weekday primetime also topped ESPN’s average audience of 2.1 million and dominated cable news options, as MSNBC managed 1.2 million and CNN settled for 641,000.

During the third quarter, FOX News averaged 1.6 million total day viewers compared to 492,000 for MSNBC and 396,000 for CNN. During primetime, FOX News dominated with 2.5 million total viewers, compared to 802,000 for MSNBC and 538,000 for CNN.

This third quarter marked 95 consecutive quarters with FOX News finishing No. 1 in cable news among primetime viewers.