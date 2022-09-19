Fox News Digital was August's top performing news brand in multiplatform minutes, views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital continued its dominance among competitors during August 2022 and marked its 96th consecutive month as the most-engaged news organization on social media.

Last month, Fox News Digital was No. 1 in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. Fox News has led in multiplatform minutes for a consecutive 18 months and in multiplatform views for a consecutive three months.

Fox News Digital reached over 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes and 1.5 billion multiplatform views in August. That surpassed CNN.com's 2.3 billion multiplatform minutes and 1.4 billion multiplatform views as well as NYTimes.com's 1.34 billion multiplatform minutes and 1.33 billion multiplatform views.

FOXBusiness.com continued its leading streak over CNN Business for five consecutive months, driving 151 million multiplatform views in August.

Additionally, Fox News maintained its lead on social media with a total of 34.5 million social interactions last month, according to Emplifi. 14 million of those interactions came from Facebook, 16 million came from Instagram and 4.4 million came from Twitter.

Fox News also continued its hold of the top spot on YouTube among news brands for 19 months in a row, collecting over 306 million views in August, according to Shareablee.

August 2022 was yet another major month for news. The FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago dominated headlines as well as the legal fallout for former President Trump. President Biden upped his rhetoric against Republicans accusing the MAGA wing of the party of "semi-fascism."

The month's primaries ahead of the November midterm elections saw a brutal battle among Democrats in New York, the victories of Trump-endorsed candidates in several statewide races and the dramatic defeat of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Last month also had the successful drone strike of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, the assassination attempt of author Salman Rushdie and the firing of CNN host Brian Stelter.

Fox News Digital also broke a lot of news in the month of August.

Former President Trump first spoke with Fox News Digital following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. Border Patrol agents slammed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for claiming illegal immigrants are not "walking" across the border exclusively to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital first learned that Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had his membership revoked from a police group after he attempted to use his membership card to get out of a DUI charge.

Fox News Digital was first to report that a family trust run by California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a contribution to a Ron DeSantis PAC.

Fox News Digital also spoke with the father of JonBenet Ramsey about what would have been her 32nd birthday.

Fox News Digital finished the second quarter of 2022 as the top-performing news organization among multiplatform minutes for the fifth straight quarter.

Fox News Digital closed out the quarter delivering over 8.7 billion total multiplatform minutes, topping CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, Insider and USA Today, among others, according to Comscore.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.