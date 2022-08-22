Fox News Digital led July as top performing news brand in multiplatform minutes, views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital dominated in key measurements across major news brands during July 2022.

Fox News Digital closed out the month reaching over 2.8 billion total multiplatform minutes and 1.4 billion total multiplatform views, beating CNN.com in both metrics, according to Comscore.

Additionally, Fox News Digital outpaced The New York Times in mulitiplatform unique visitors, the first time since January 2022.

On social media, Fox News maintained its dominance in July with 35.7 million total social engagements, notching the 95th consecutive month above other news organizations, according to Emplifi. 17.9 million of those interactions came from Facebook, 13.8 million came from Instagram and 4 million came from Twitter.

Fox News was also the leading news brand on YouTube with over 282 million views according to Shareablee, marking 18 consecutive months in the top spot.

FOXBusiness.com outpaced CNN Business for the fourth consecutive month, driving 156 million multiplatform views. FOX Business continues its winning streak on YouTube with over 57.4 million views in July, up 107% over July 2021 according to Shareablee, making it the most-viewed business news network for 16 consecutive months.

July 2022 was a big month for news including President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia, the shocking assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the attack on GOP Congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and the showdown in the Maryland primaries where the Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, who was backed by the outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Last month also witnessed the horrific mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, the death of Ivana Trump, Biden testing positive for COVID and the president's bizarre gaffe claiming he had cancer.

Fox News Digital finished the second quarter of 2022 as the top-performing news organization among multiplatform minutes for the fifth straight quarter.

Fox News Digital closed out the quarter delivering over 8.7 billion total multiplatform minutes, topping CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, Insider and USA Today, among others, according to Comscore.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.