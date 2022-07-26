Fox News Digital finishes busy second quarter as No. 1 news brand in multiplatform minutes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital finished the second quarter of 2022 as the top-performing news organization among multiplatform minutes for the fifth straight quarter as Americans sought original and exclusive reporting during a jam-packed news cycle.

The second quarter included Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the beginning of the Jan. 6 hearings, rising gas prices, President Biden’s sagging approval ratings and the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Fox News Digital helped advance the national conversation throughout the quarter, including an exclusive reaction from former President Trump when Roe v. Wade was overturned, identifying the armed man arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and comprehensive coverage of the trial of Michael Sussmann. Fox News Digital – which has a team of reporters across the nation – first reported significant crime stories, such as breaking the news that a Texas yoga instructor wanted for murder was still alive and details of Brian Laundrie’s infamous note that contained a confession to the murder of Gabby Petito.

GABBY PETITO MURDER: BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S NOTEBOOK CONFESSION REVEALED, 'I ENDED HER LIFE'

Fox News Digital also spoke with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., for an exclusive interview five years after he and several other GOP lawmakers were nearly assassinated by a leftist gunman during a team practice ahead of the annual Congressional baseball game.

Fox News Digital has been at the forefront of a variety of media stories including the failure of CNN+, the on-going saga of a group partially bankrolled by liberal billionaire George Soros attempting to take control of Spanish-language radio stations, and a bizarre period at the Washington Post filled with public infighting and the eventual dismal of reporter Felicia Sonmez. The platform is also home to original entertainment content such as an exclusive conversation with Camila Alves McConaughey about raising her family in Texas.

Fox News Digital closed out the quarter delivering over 8.7 billion total multiplatform minutes, topping CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, Insider and USA Today, among others, according to Comscore.

DESPITE ACQUITTAL, DURHAM TRIAL OF SUSSMANN ADDED TO EVIDENCE CLINTON CAMPAIGN PLOTTED TO TIE TRUMP TO RUSSIA

Along the way, Fox News Digital piled up 4.3 billion total multiplatform views and averaged 79.6 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors, according to Comscore.

As June closed the quarter, Fox News Digital dominated social media engagement and finished the month with 107 million total social interactions, finishing atop the competitive news set for the 31st straight quarter and 94th straight month. The platform drove early 47 million interactions on Facebook and 47 million interactions on Instagram, and finished No. 1 among YouTube video views among news brands for the fifth straight quarter with a staggering 889.1 million video views, according to Shareablee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FoxBusiness.com also had an impressive quarter, driving over 505 million multiplatform views to beat CNN Business for the first time.

Fox News Channel recently finished the second quarter of 2022 as cable’s most-watched network among both total and primetime viewers.