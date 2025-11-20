FOX News Media promotes Bill Melugin to congressional correspondent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media has promoted Bill Melugin to congressional correspondent, the network's president and executive editor Jay Wallace announced on Thursday.

Melugin, who relocated to Washington, D.C. for the position, will cover all facets of the United States Congress, reporting on the legislative developments, political dynamics and decisions that shape the nation.

"Bill’s dogged dedication to uncovering the story and deep understanding of national issues make him an excellent fit to cover the complex world of Congress," Wallace said when making the announcement.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL OUTDRAWS CNN, MSNBC DURING ELECTION WEEK

Melugin was previously a Los Angeles-based correspondent for Fox News, where he earned national recognition as one of the first reporters on the scene of the United States border crisis.

Melugin is thrilled to take on the new challenge of covering Congress.

"Congress is one of the most compelling and consequential beats in journalism, and it is an incredible honor to take on this role and continue to serve our viewers from Capitol Hill," Melugin said.

Since joining FOX News Media in 2021, Melugin has been at the forefront of reporting on all angles of immigration, spending roughly half of his tenure reporting onsite from the southern border from 2021 through 2024.

MELANIA TRUMP NAMED FOX NATION’S ‘PATRIOT OF THE YEAR’ FOR GLOBAL CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY WORK

Melugin has also reported live on major breaking news events across the country, including the 2025 California wildfires, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the drowning of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans in the Rio Grande.

Melugin also traveled nationwide to cover both the 2024 presidential and 2022 midterm election cycles.

Before joining FOX News Media, Melugin served as an investigative reporter for KTTV-TV in Los Angeles, where he was awarded three local Emmy awards for investigative work. Melugin previously held anchor and reporter roles at FOX stations in Charlotte, North Carolina and El Paso, Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Melugin, a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, is a two-time recipient of Radio & Television News Association of Southern California’s Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Journalism.