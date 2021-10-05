Fox News Channel trounces MSNBC, CNN ahead of 25th anniversary

Fox News has been the most-watched cable news network among both total day and primetime viewership for 33 straight weeks as it gears up for its 25th anniversary.

Fox News, which launched on October 7, 1996, finished the week of September 27 through October 3 as the most-watched network across all of basic cable by averaging 1.4 million viewers. No other networks surpassed the one-million viewer plateau, as ESPN finished second with an average daily audience of 933,000.

CNN settled for only 486,000 viewers during the same time period.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., only NFL-heavy ESPN topped Fox News’ 2.3 million average. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million to finish third, followed by NFL Network, HGTV and TLC, while CNN failed to crack the top ten.

Fox News averaged 232,000 total and 553,000 primetime viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 to easily top cable news in both categories. CNN landed behind 22 different networks during primetime, averaging only 134,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted category and finishing behind MTV, Adult Swim, Comedy Central, History and Bravo, among others.

MSNBC struggled in the demo among total day viewers, finishing as the No. 25 basic cable network with an average 25-54 audience of only 82,000. Lifetime, Paramount, ESPN2, Nickelodeon and Hallmark Channel are among the networks to outdraw MSNBC in the crucial category. In fact, it was CNN’s worst week among the total day demo since November 2014, although the liberal network still managed to top MSNBC in the category with 102,000 viewers.

"The Five" averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program of the week, while Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 486,000 demo viewers to finish atop the category. "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier" and "The Ingraham Angle" joined "The Five" and Tucker" among the top five programs.

"Gutfeld!" was broadcast from Nashville, averaging two million viewers to outdraw NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," in addition to everything CNN had to offer.

"Watters World" was the most-watched cable news program over the weekend, averaging 1.7 million viewers. Fox News topped CNN and MSNBC combined on both Saturday and Sunday in total day and primetime among both total viewers and the demo. CNN had its lowest-rated weekend among the demo since May 2000 as Jim Acosta’s program had its smallest audience since it launched in April.

MSNBC’s weekend primetime lineup had its smallest audience since 1997.

Fox News recently finished the third quarter as the most-watched network in all of basic cable among both total day and primetime viewers. It has topped cable news for 79 straight quarters and beat CNN and MSNBC combined in key measurables.