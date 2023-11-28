Fox News’ Benjamin Hall to launch podcast on inspiring stories of community, compassion and unsung heroes

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall will debut a new weekly podcast titled "Searching for Heroes with Benjamin Hall," on December 4.

The FOX News Audio presentation will highlight inspiring stories of community and compassion, providing a voice to America’s unsung heroes.

Hall was severely wounded last year while covering the war in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. Beloved Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the attack.

FOX NEWS' BENJAMIN HALL SPOTLIGHTS THE IMPORTANCE OF JOURNALISM DURING TOUCHING SPEECH

He has been through roughly 30 surgeries, lost a leg on one side and a foot on the other, and also no longer has function of a hand and one eye. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, Hall has put a spotlight on the importance of journalism and continuing to do the job.

The first episode of "Searching for Heroes with Benjamin Hall" will feature a look back at the tragic event and the extraordinary efforts that aided his road to recovery.

Additional episodes will include Hall spotlighting heroes who served, including Rich Fierro, an Army veteran who stopped a gunman that opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, and Brandonn Mixon, a former Afghanistan War veteran who started a project to help homeless veterans, among others.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP’ IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

Hall chronicled his journey in "Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home," which was published in March and became a New York Times bestseller. Earlier this year, Hall read an emotional excerpt on "FOX & Friends," describing how "everything went dark" as bombs went off around him.

"If I had the slightest iota of consciousness, it was a distant sense of shock waves and the feeling that every part of my body – bones, organs, sinew, my soul – had been knocked out of me," Hall read. "I was all but dead but improbably, out of this crippling nothingness, a figure came through, and I heard a familiar voice, as real as anything I’d ever known. ‘Daddy, you’ve got to get out of the car.’"

A documentary based on Hall’s harrowing journey aired on Fox News Channel after the release of the book and detailed his extraction from Ukraine and the arduous recovery that ensued. Hall has said his wife, Alicia, and three daughters gave him the strength to keep going.

BENJAMIN HALL SURPRISES FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES WITH MOVING WORDS SIX MONTHS AFTER DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK

The beloved Fox News correspondent recently returned to Ukraine for a trip organized by Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, where he sat down with President Volodmyr Zelenskyy.

During his return to Ukraine, Hall also met with the servicemen who assisted in his evacuation last year. Zelenskyy awarded Hall with the Order of Merit for his "outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity."

"Searching For Heroes with Benjamin Hall" will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com or wherever podcasts are offered. A new episode will be released each Sunday afternoon.