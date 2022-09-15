Benjamin Hall surprises Fox News colleagues with moving words six months after deadly Ukraine attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Beloved Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall surprised colleagues on Wednesday with a special appearance at FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott’s quarterly address, where he insisted his devastating journey has been a story of goodwill, not tragedy.

Hall’s surprise appearance came exactly six months after the tragic attack in Ukraine left him severely injured and killed Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova.

"We were all amazed by his progress, inspired by his positive attitude and awed by his determination to recover. We are also working on a documentary for Ben to tell his story and to share the journey he has been on since the attack," Scott said. "But really, who wants to wait for that? So, joining us now live from London is our very own Ben Hall."

Hall, who recently reunited with his wife and three daughters after spending months at Brooke Army Medical Center, received a standing ovation from employees who attended the event in person. Hall then spoke to Fox News employees across the globe during the live, remote appearance.

"I think back to the last six months, and if I kept talking, I'd be here all day. But there are a couple of things which I really want to point out to everyone, and this opportunity to talk to the whole company is something that I've been looking forward to because I want to give everyone an update on my progress, on how far I've come and what has happened in that short space of just six months. But the fact is, is that six months ago out in Ukraine, we suffered from a terrible attack," Hall said.

"I remember thinking that day then when I was lying there that there was one thing I needed to do, and that was to get home, try somehow to get home and see my family. And what's happened from then to now with so much support, so much goodwill, so much help from everybody… I was helped by so many people and so many people at Fox News," Hall continued. "And as I sit here, and I think of every single day, every single day of hard work that we all went through, I want to say thank you. I want to say thank you to everyone who has got me through that."

Hall thanked the heroes who saved his life and got him out of Ukraine and reunited with his family.

"It is a story, not really of tragedy, but one of goodwill," he said.

The vehicle that Hall was traveling in, along with Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv, while they were covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The attack on Hall, Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski devastated Fox News and the journalism industry at large.

Hall was rescued from the war zone in March and eventually transferred to a military medical facility in Texas, where he has undergone multiple surgeries.

"I think together, as we all continue to work, that's something we have to keep doing. I feel so proud to be part of the Fox News family. I really do. And I know that we couldn't have done it if we were alone. So, Suzanne, thank you. Thank you and [FOX News Media President Jay Wallace] for coming to see me down in hospital. It was little moments like that, that really helped me get through it and will continue to help me get through it. And I know we're going to keep doing it together," Hall said.

The nonprofit organization Save Our Allies helped get Hall safely out of Ukraine. To extract Hall from the combat zone, the group worked with the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with the Polish and Ukrainian militaries. The effort on the ground was led by a "special operations and intelligence veteran," the group revealed, as the team made sure Hall was stabilized and overseen by military medical personnel during the transport.

Scott, along with FOX News Media President Jay Wallace, visited Hall earlier this year ahead of his 40th birthday and presented a birthday card from his colleagues.

"Ben, so great to see you again -- our trip down there was unbelievable. We've had some great conversations in the past six months," Wallace said during the quarterly address. "I had the good fortune of working with Pierre. I did not have the chance or opportunity to work with Sasha. Do you want to tell everyone about them? They were amazing journalists in their own right."

Hall was quick to praise his fallen colleagues, as he has done regularly since the horrific attack.

"When I think back to Sasha, I think of someone who worked so hard, who went like we did to try to find the stories. And she did that each and every day that we worked with her," he said.

"Sasha" was just 24 years old and serving as a consultant, helping crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.

Zakrzewski, a Fox News legend who covered nearly every international story during a storied tenure, was only 55 years old. Last year, he played a key role in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal. Only three months before his death, Zakrzewski was awarded the "Unsung Hero" award during the FOX News Media Spotlight Awards. It was later revealed that Hall was one of the many employees who previously had nominated Zakrzewski for the honor in 2021, months before his death.

"When I think of Pierre, this is someone who I traveled the world with, who many people at Fox News traveled with. To the tunnels of ISIS, to the front lines in Turkey, to the funerals and the great victories around the world, I was there alongside Pierre, and he taught us one thing, one thing that everyone needs to remember – that you must love this job, that you must fight every day to do it in the best way you possibly can," Hall said.

"Pierre had a smile on his face no matter where we went. He was absolutely the most incorrigible person I know, and I think that when we think back to both Pierre and Sasha, we have to remember what we can learn from them. That what we do, that this job is so important that we have to keep doing it. We have to keep doing it in their names. And if we do so, I think we can pay tribute to both of them."

Scott thanked Hall for the "beautiful words" and for making the appearance.

"When you're ready to come back, we look forward to having you back. And we know it's been a long journey for you, but you look wonderful," Scott said,

Hall quickly responded, "I can't wait to be back. Thank you all."

