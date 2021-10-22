What to watch on Fox Nation this weekend

This weekend, Fox Nation brings the best sports, crime, and Halloween content, from ‘Going Deep’ with Outkick founder Clay Travis, to a Halloween special of "At Home with Paula Deen."

"GOING DEEP" WITH CLAY TRAVIS

With college football now in full swing, capacity crowds returning across the country and the race for an NCAA championship just getting started, now is the perfect time to jump into Fox Nation’s "Going Deep."

Hosted by Outkick founder Clay Travis the new multi-part series dives into the sights and sounds of SEC college football by going behind the scenes of the sport’s biggest games.

At each stop, Travis and his crew give viewers an inside look at what makes Saturday down South so special. The series highlights some of the most electric college campuses, bars, tailgaters, and local restaurants, as well as interviews with arguably the most loyal fans in all of sports.

Each episode highlights the unique atmosphere and charm of the universities as they get ready to kick off on gameday.

The first of the two-part series starts in Knoxville, Tennessee, home to Clay’s beloved Volunteers. In the same weekend, Travis heads to North Carolina to attend one of the biggest games of the season as two top-five teams face off for major playoff implications and rounds it out in Fayetteville, Arkansas as the Razorbacks take on the Texas Longhorns.

In the second episode Clay follows the biggest powerhouse in all of college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide, to some of the toughest stadiums in the SEC to see if Bama's 19-game winning streak finally comes to an end.

AT HOME WITH PAULA DEEN

Planning a Hallow-Deen bash?

In a new episode of "At Home with Paula Deen" the chef whips up some spooky recipes like Hocus Pocus punch, graveyard jack-o-lanterns and vampire bites.

"Look for the tricks and the treats!" said Deen in her special.

Find out what tricks Paula Deen has up her sleeve on "At Home with Paula Deen: A Paula Deen Halloween."

A GABBY PETITO INVESTIGATION WITH NANCY GRACE

Now that the remains of Brian Laundrie, the presumed killer of Gabby Petito, have been found, Nancy Grace is on the hunt for justice. In this Fox Nation special, airing Sunday on Fox News and available to stream afterward on Fox Nation.

Nancy Grace's panel features experts in law enforcement, wilderness, and clinical psychology to decode what happened to Gabby Petito, and whether there will ever be justice.

GRIM TIDE: HUNTING THE LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER

Fox Nation and Fox audio podcast present Grim Tide: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer, where Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle investigates the unsolved murder mystery of more than 10 people on Long Island.

Through a series of interviews with families, attorneys, investigators and victims, the five-part series brings to light the details of a string of murders, many of them sex workers, which upended a New York community.

Nearly 10 years after the case began as a search for missing sex worker Shannon Gilbert, no arrests have been made, and officials have speculated there may be more than one killer involved.

Ingle discusses the murders, and what may be key to cracking the case in her five-part series on Fox Nation and Fox Audio Podcast.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.