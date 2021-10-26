FOX Nation to launch on YouTube TV as add-on option

FOX News Media’s streaming service FOX Nation, which features some of FOX News' leading personalities, original shows, and exclusive documentaries, is launching on YouTube TV as an optional add-on Tuesday.

"We’re thrilled to partner with YouTube TV to bring FOX Nation to their cutting edge TV service and provide our passionate audience with more ways to enjoy the original content they desire," FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said in his announcement.

YouTube TV subscribers will have the option to add FOX Nation to their YouTube TV subscription for $5.99 a month and will be able access the service via the YouTube TV app on mobile, tablet and connected TV platforms.

Featured on FOX Nation are popular original series such as Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Originals, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace and What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade, and COPS, the revival of the iconic, award-winning hit series which went on for 32 seasons, but was canceled in the wake of the George Floyd protests . The 33rd season, which premiered on FOX Nation on October 1, will air 33 episodes.

In addition to YouTube TV, FOX Nation is available on Cox Contour, Comcast Xfinity, and The Roku Channel, as well as FOXNation.com and the FOX Nation app for all major mobile and connected TV platforms.

